It took a vision, a plan and a few prayers for a Milton couple to transform a 150-year-old feed mill into something other than a feed mill.
It also took determination and hard work, but renovating a building was not something Red Rooster took on in its first year of business 20 years ago.
Before Tami Dosch officially started Red Rooster Home Furnishings & Gifts, she and a group of neighbors had craft shows in her garage.
“We’d all make things and then we’d exchange them,” said Dosch in a 2001 Milton Courier interview.
Next, she organized craft shows: “Christmas on Rogers Street” at her house, then “Christmas in the Oaks” at the Milton Community House. She did each show for about three years before setting up shop, as the Red Rooster, at 533 Vernal Ave.
After a year of leasing the space on Vernal Avenue, Dosch was asked to purchase the building, which she didn’t want to do.
She and her husband, Theron, had looked at the feed mill on Madison Avenue the year before, but they thought it would be too overwhelming to start a business and renovate a building at the same time. The feed mill was sold, then a year later was up for sale again when the Red Rooster needed a new home.
Dosch can remember standing outside, looking at the building and not having a clue where to begin the renovation.
But, she said her husband did and remodeling was something he enjoyed. If it weren’t for him, she said Red Rooster wouldn’t be here.
“It was an enormous job,” she said.
Theron has a lot of friends and he’s friends with a lot of farmers, she said. At the time, he was in a tractor enthusiast group, had tractors and painted others’ tractors.
To get help with the renovation, she said, “he called in every favor.”
The feed mill still had feed (oats and corn) in the grain bins, which Dosch said had been there since the late 1960s, when the building was added onto and a grain elevator was put in.
When they got rid of the grain, they had to deal with pests.
The most difficult to get rid of were the pigeons, she said.
So why take on the project of renovating an old mill? What was the attraction?
“We saw the flooring, the posts and the original beams – it was very solid,” Dosch replied. “It was just so cool. It just fit my style. I’m country, considered modern country now.”
“We were able to see the vision of ‘wow, this is just a really cool building.’ It was also a piece of Milton, not that it’s a historical building –“
Dosch went on to describe it’s not an official historical building. It’s not registered, but it’s where local people gathered.
She herself remembers walking by on her way to school at Milton West Elementary and hearing the sound of the grain elevator and the smell of grain.
“It just holds a lot of history and memories for people,” she commented.
By preserving that history, she is now part of it.
Twenty years have gone by fast, she said.
For Dosch, a part-time psychotherapist with Crossroads Counseling Center in Janesville, the efforts she’s put into the Red Rooster have been therapeutic.
“To me, it’s not really work because I just put things together,” she said.
She never looked at herself as having a gift for being able to arrange home décor and merchandise displays, because, she said, “I don’t have to think a lot about it.”
When customers let her know that they love coming to the store, she said she appreciates that and it’s the part of the business that she appreciates most.
Today’s trends in home furnishings and gifts include farmhouse décor, galvanized tin, candles, battery-operated lights with timers that stay lit for 6 hours, pillows, plant containers, items with pets, Milton, Wisconsin and more, she said.
Word art and signs in the store represent who Dosch is and include words like joyful, thankful, family, grateful and blessed.
She makes it a point to have faith-based products.
“Because that’s a part of me, and faith is very important to me,” she said.
Her family, especially her mom (Jordy Getchel), has been a big part of the business.
“She loves being here and customers come in just to see her,” said Tami of her mom.
On the radio in the store, she plays Christian music.
“This is God’s place – it’s his plan,” she said. “He’s my co-pilot and that’s what brings the peace here. I want people feel his presence here.”
In addition to the Red Rooster, The Old Junction Mill, 613 W. Madison Ave., includes Peddlars Loft & Cellar with 40+ vendor booths and Vintage Charm, a locally owned business that sells furniture, décor and gifts.
In 2003, the Red Rooster had ice cream, smoothies, root beer floats. After the Cone Zone opened in 2011, the Red Rooster stopped selling everything but ice cream, which Red Rooster stopped selling in 2020.
Not having food, she said simplified the business with fewer hours, fewer employees and fewer expenses.
To celebrate Red Rooster being in business 20 years, the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.