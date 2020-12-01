For property taxpayers in the city of Milton, there’s good news and news that’s well, not as good but, of course, it could be worse.
While the city’s tax rate is decreasing 1.74%, the tax rate from all four taxing entities combined is increasing 1.43%. After factoring the school credit, the increase is just 1.32%, or $26.19 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The last piece of the puzzle came together Tuesday night when the Milton City Council approved the city’s 2021 budget.
The city tax rate is $9.62 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Looking at the tax rates from the other taxing entities: the county tax rate is $6.42 (2.23% increase), the Milton School District tax rate is $10.31 (3.93% increase) and Blackhawk Technical College is $1.22 (2.52% increase).
Before the council voted on the city budget, City Administrator Al Hulick listed some of the highlights:
The City of Milton will collect less taxes in 2021 than 2020. The levy, decreasing by about $9,000, is $3.401 million.
Expenses are increasing 1% (about $50,000) to $5.1 million.
“Those are all really good things in a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty in the world,” he said.
Hulick noted there’s no reduction in service, and he said, “We’re taking care of our employees to the best of our abilities.”
According to the budget, city employees will see a 1% wage increase.
Hulick at the Nov. 17 budget hearing said the city saw a relatively low increase cost for health insurance (less than 3%).
Overall employee wages and benefits (health insurance and retirement) will increase by $53,000.
Contributing factors to the city’s 2021 budget construction include new construction of about 2.2%, which allowed the city to increase its levy limit by $55,000.
The 2.2% increase equates to $9.2 million in new construction and makes Milton the second fastest growing city in Rock County.
Overall, Hulick noted at the budget hearing, the city realized an increase of $27.57 million in equalized value (with TID through Jan. 1, 2020).
Looking ahead on Tuesday, he said, “2021’s going to be a great year in terms of economic development but there’s going to be a great deal of uncertainty in the 2022 budget process, as we talked about a number of times, due to the COVID pandemic and the probable recession in the economy.”
If there are changes in the contracted towns’ contributions to the joint fire department, Hulick said the budget could be amended and the tax rate would not be impacted.
Tax bills will be mailed out this month and will be due Jan. 31. Those who choose to pay taxes in two installments will have payments due Jan. 31 and July 31.
