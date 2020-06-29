Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., will reopen its doors at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, with several restrictions in place:
• Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Patrons are encouraged to keep their visits short.
Library Director Ashlee Kunkel outlined the restrictions in an email sent to the Milton Courier on June 29.
In Phase 2 of its reopening guidelines, the Rock County Health Department advises libraries open with 50% capacity.
Those who choose to visit the library are asked to wear a face mask if they are medically able to do so and to frequently wash and/or sanitize their hands. Disposable masks will be available upon request while supplies last, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the library.
Patrons are asked to stay home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.
The library will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library will be closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
Curbside service will continue. Patrons will be allowed to enter the library to pick up their holds, browse the collections, and use the new shelf-checkout.
Patrons are asked to return all library materials in the lobby book returns, which are available 24/7.
The book returns by the circulation desk will be unavailable and staff will not personally accept returns. All returns will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked in.
Library staff members will help patrons with concerns about fines and overdue materials.
A limited number of computers will be available for hour-long appointments. Time slots can be reserved by calling (608) 868-7462. At this time, staff will be unable to offer one-on-one help.
What’s not available? Toys, puzzles and games have been put into storage. Most of the furniture has been removed as well. Study and meeting rooms will be unavailable and The SPARK will be closed.
Library operations will continually be analyzed, and changes may be made for the safety and comfort of the staff and the community members. If you have any questions, please call the library at (608) 868-7462 or email the Library Director Ashlee Kunkel at kunkel.ashlee@als.lib.wi.us.
