Many meetings have taken place and have been scheduled to look at fire/EMS options for the city of Milton and towns of Milton, Harmony, Johnstown and Lima. Starting in 2022, the Janesville Fire Department will no longer provide shared administrative services to the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department.
- City of Milton, Wisconsin, July 6 Common Council meeting – Available on YouTube.
- Wisconsin Policy Forum report, “At a Crossroads: Options for Fire and Emergency Medical Services in the City of Milton” – Available at Milton-wi.gov.
- Special City of Milton council meeting 6 p.m. July 15 at Milton City Hall, 710 S Janesville St.
- Edgerton Fire Protection District cost presentation from July 7 multi-town meeting – Available on townofmiltonrc.com.
- Town of Harmony town board meeting – 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Harmony Town Hall, 440 N US Highway 14, Janesville.
- Town of Johnstown town board meeting – 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Johnstown Town Hall, 9937 East County Trunk A, Janesville.
- Town of Lima special meeting of the electors – 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Lima Town Hall, 11053 Willow Drive, Whitewater.
- Town of Milton public information session (includes information on town hall facilities) – 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, and Monday, July 26, at Milton Town Hall, 23 First St.
- Multi-town meeting (Milton, Harmony, Lima, Johnstown) – 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, Harmony Town Hall, Harmony Town Hall, 440 N US Highway 14, Janesville.