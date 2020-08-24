Diamond McKenna has resigned from the Milton School Board.
“That just happened,” said school board president Joe Martin at the start of Monday’s meeting.
Martin said McKenna emailed him a letter, which he then read.
In it, McKenna, who served as board treasurer, said she had mixed emotions.
“I was humbled by the thousands of district voters, who voted for me to serve on the school board. I am grateful for the many opportunities the position has provided me to work with district parents, families, staff and fellow board members in our ongoing effort to make our school district an even better place for students to learn and our dedicated staff members to work in.
“Those who know me best know I won’t do anything I can’t be 100% committed to and invested in. At this point in time, I can no longer make the necessary investments of time to serve as a board member to the standards I’ve set for myself or to that which I believe our community deserves.”
While it hasn’t always been easy, she said, “Together we have been successful making our schools even better. Operational and capital referendums that were passed have us well positioned for a promising future.”
McKenna was not present Monday.
In the interim, Martin said the board will continue on with six on the board.
To fill McKenna’s school board seat, he said the board will follow board policy.
Community members, who are interested, will need to express their interest to the school board.
Martin said a timeline will need to be set.
Whoever is chosen will fill the position until April.
The Milton School Board will have four seats to fill then: Martin, Brian Kvapil, David Holterman (chosen by the board after the April 2020 election to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Mike Pierce in April, but after the election).
In 2017 McKenna campaigned as a mom and business owner, a fresh face who could provide a new perspective. She said then that she and her family relocated to Milton because of the school district’s strong reputation. She also noted then that she and her husband had made the decision to relocate Diamond Assets, the family technology-based business to Milton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.