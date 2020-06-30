Brenda Alexander retires from the Milton School District as a K-3 Physical education teacher at Harmony and Consolidated elementary schools.
The Milton resident taught in the Milton School District for 21 of her 34-year career.
Alexander is Milton High School alum and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Since she was able to teach the same students for four years, she said what she enjoyed most was seeing their development from kindergarten to when they leave third grade.
One of her favorite memories is the playday at Schilberg Park for all the kindergarten classes in the district.
What does she hope every student learned from her?
“Do your OWN BEST in everything you do,” she said. “Find something you have a passion for and go for it!! Be your own person!”
Alexander said she appreciates the opportunities she had teaching in Milton.
“At some point in the past 21 years, I was able to work in every building in the district, with a variety of students, teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators,” she said. “There are many, many hard working individuals serving the students here, and they deserve much respect and appreciation.”
In retirement, Alexander plans to visit her daughter in New York and enjoy more time with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.