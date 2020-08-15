The City of Milton Common Council approved Aug. 4 a reduction in sewer assessments affecting 11 properties along North Janesville Street.
Changes came after a public hearing was held by council July 21 at which time several property owners affected by the assessments spoke in opposition of the scope of the project and its associated costs that were being assessed to their properties.
In a July 30 memo to council, City Engineer Mark Langer noted that affected property owners were most concerned with costs associated with a sewer main pipe of 10-inches in diameter as opposed to one of 8-inches in diameter. Property owners argued, Langer wrote, that the smaller sized piping was more in line with that typically used in residential neighborhoods. Property owners further argued that placement of sewer main piping at a depth of 25 feet was more typical of piping used to accommodate long-term future development, and not residential hookup at basement level. Those types of projects, they said, were typically placed at a depth between 10 and 12 feet. Using 10-inch pipe placed at a deeper depth contributed to the cost of their assessments, they said.
During the July 21 public hearing, property owners said that asking them to bear the cost of future development and not just costs associated with those applicable to servicing their properties was an unfair burden placed by the city on their properties.
In his memo, Langer wrote that “planning and design for efficient operations, reductions in long term maintenance and maximizing capacity within the existing sewer infrastructure are some of the considerations given to any new sewer project.”
Gravity-driven sewer lines, he wrote, derived a maintenance benefit from increased depth, and the development of a gravity-driven system that could accommodate future growth would eliminate a need for a lift station in the future, which, he stated, likely would come with higher installation and operational costs.
While council approved the project using the larger pipe at the deeper depth during its July 21 meeting, it also asked Finance Director Dan Nelson to “unbundle” the project and calculate the difference in cost between installing the smaller pipe at the lesser depth against the approved project. Nelson suggested that the waste water utility could potentially pay the difference.
Calculations, showing a total cost differential of $67,616, were included in Langer’s memo. The full cost of the project as approved is $353,439.
The full cost of assessments after subtracting the differential, Langer noted, is $236,842.
Initially, affected homeowners received assessments ranging between $53,214 and $16,132. Using the new calculation, affected homeowners saw their assessments decrease by between $17,553 and $5,321.
In his memo, Langer wrote that staff is currently looking at methodologies to collect payment on the cost differential, with those dollars possibly coming from “future charges, connection fees or assessments to undeveloped parcels beyond the existing City limits.”
A resolution establishing assessments for property owners was approved July 21 and outlined a 5-year payment schedule, with the payment period beginning at the time when each property connects with the newly installed sewer. Assessments can be paid in installments and are subject to 5% interest and a $25 administration fee per each installment, according to the resolution.
