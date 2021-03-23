Milton residents are in for a treat – a DQ treat.
American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) has announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is set to open on March 29. The restaurant is located at 1167 Gateway Drive (near Milton’s newest Kwik Trip).
Locally owned and operated by Mike McKenna, a Milton resident and restauranteur, in a news release said he is eager to open his first Dairy Queen restaurant.
The Milton restaurant will open for drive-thru service 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday and carry out will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The new DQ location will host a door-buster deal on Saturday, April 3 – the first 100 fans to buy a cake on that day will receive free GrillBurgers, once a week, for a year.
“I have always been a fan of the DQ brand and definitely saw a need in Rock County for the happiness each restaurant brings to those that frequent the business,” said McKenna. “The legacy brand has a reputation for providing exceptional customer experiences and I plan to uphold that at my restaurant. Milton residents are truly in for a treat and I’m excited to finally service those that have patiently waited for us to open.”
The DQ Grill & Chill is designed with a modern look and feel with comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. In addition to soft-serve favorites and the signature Blizzard Treat, DQ fans also can enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers, the Chicken Strip Basket and delicious hot sandwiches.
What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success for more than 80 years, the Dairy Queen system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.
International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com.
