Some of the regulars returned to The Gathering Place Monday for the first time in a year. Vicki Smythe, who lives north of Janesville, said she was so excited she could scream – and she did.
Maybe what she did wasn’t a scream, but more of an excited, “Yay!” and “Woo-hoo!”
Nonetheless, she expressed the sentiments of many who again were able to gather indoors at The Gathering Place in small groups for the first time since March 13, 2020.
Sue Eckert, program coordinator, remembers the date because it was a Friday (Friday, the 13th).
Since then, John Bauer, maintenance supervisor, has stayed busy, and as the tai chi class arrived downstairs, this was one of the first things Eckert pointed out.
“Do you see how nice the floor looks?” she asked. “John has been cleaning everything.”
Tai chi instructor Suzanne Whitford greeted people: “Good morning. How are you?” “I’m so glad to see you.”
Smythe showed everyone the T-shirt her husband gave her for Christmas. It says: “If at first you don’t succeed, try doing what your tai chi instructor told you to do.”
Smythe explains, “She (Whitford) always says get those chattering monkeys out of your head so you can just settle down.”
“We’ve had a lot of chattering monkeys this past year,” commented another woman in the class.
“I’m just thrilled to be back here. I can barely contain myself,” Smythe said.
On Monday, the class had four participants, five including Whitford. Pre-pandemic, the group had four others, maybe 12, at most.
The anticipation of snow on Monday kept one from driving to Milton. Two said they would wait awhile before rejoining the group – just to be on the safe side, Whitford said.
“It feels weird to be back,” said one of the participants, as they thought about what the moment really meant to them.
Leanne Glorvigen of Milton said she was hesitant to return to the class she loves.
“I have COVID-itis,” she said. “Like I’m not excited to be inside in crowded spaces with a lot of people, but I love this class so much and I love the people so much that I thought, ‘It’s a place to start.’”
“Yes, I don’t do any place indoors – except stores,” Smythe said.
“I don’t either,” Whitford said.
“This is such a big room,” said Jill Atchison of Milton.
“We’ve always social-distanced,” added Mary Jane Steinhoff of Milton.
Plus, Atchison said they all were wearing masks and The Gathering Place has COVID-19 protocols in place.
Glorvigen continued: “That’s the other thing I figured: these people are the cautious ones in their personal life. So being with them, I feel better, more confident that they’re being careful.”
All five had either been fully vaccinated or are planning to be vaccinated.
They talked about what the return to tai chi class meant to them.
“Just getting back to this class, to these people, to this instructor – I have Parkinson’s so this is most helpful when it comes to my exercises,” Steinhoff said.
Tai chi, sometimes referred to as “meditation in motion,” is good for balance, flexibility, strength and is known to decrease anxiety and increase energy.
“It does so much good for us. It really does. No matter who you are,” Steinhoff said.
The class, for Glorvigen, was, “The beginning of the process to get back to life. To step out and be comfortable with doing that and it’s the perfect place to do it because I’m comfortable with these people.”
Smythe said, “I can be pretty hyper active – my husband will tell you. This class just – kind of calms things and it just makes me so happy. I love it.”
Atchison appreciates the meditation and focusing on the different exercises.
“I don’t seem to achieve that at home,” she said. “This is my space where I’m calm.”
After doing some yard work during last week’s warm weather, she looked forward to the stretching exercises prior to doing the actual tai chi 24 form.
Others in the class, too, said in a year’s time, they maybe did tai chi at home five times.
“I just can’t get the oomph,” one of them said.
They sometimes did stretching exercises at home, but said it wasn’t the same.
“Well, I’m expecting you guys to help me,” Whitford remarked.
With her calming voice, she led the group in warming up.
