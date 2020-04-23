The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, has awarded 120 graduating high school seniors, including Milton's Courtney Weberpal,  with a $1,500 educational scholarship.

Recipients were chosen from across Compeer Financial’s three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In the wake of the coronavirus and social distancing measures, many students are missing the awards banquets and graduation events where scholarships would normally be presented. The team at Compeer Financial put together a creative plan for awarding these scholarships, personally calling each student and creating a video to share in students’ accomplishments.

“We know the students in our communities are missing big milestones, and we want encourage them the best we can,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “These scholarship recipients have made huge impacts in their local rural communities and are the future of agriculture and rural America. We hope they enjoy this special way our team members rallied to share our thanks and encourage them to keep doing great work in their futures.”

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. From these 120 students, they will be attending 42 different institutions, with 65% attending schools in Illinois, Minnesota or Wisconsin, and 20% starting their higher education at a community or technical college.

Wisconsin recipients:

Carter Beaulieu, Waupun

Elise Bleck, Glenbeulah

Cole Booth, Plymouth

Alexander Coughlin, Watertown

Casey Denk, Mondovi

Barbara Dittrich, Alma

Eliza Endres, Waunakee

Connor Esch, Franksville

Abby Frisk, New Libson

Austin George, Mondovi

Emma Hamilton, Friendship

Matthew Harle, New Richmond

Kelsey Henderson, Kenosha

Samuel Henderson, East Troy

Madelyn Huschitt, Browntown

Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster

Ava Komprood, Darlington

Melissa Konkel, Elkhorn

Payton Lawinger, Mineral Point

Katie Leahy, Darlington

Olivia Lulich, Lyndon Station

Cole Makos, Argyle

Olivia McDonald, Janesville

Kaylee Mess, Rosendale

Zachary Nelson, Richland Center

Tiffany Neuheisel, Spring Green

Tora Perkins, Richland Center

MaryRose Pedersen, Eleva

Noah Schank, Arcadia

Jonathon Scheps, Almena

Maggie Schubert, Mineral Point

Morgan Selwitschka, Oshkosh

Katlynn Steffes, Mt Calvary

Aleya Stibbe, Richland Center

Erin Strauss, Lake Milles

Heidi Strey, Osseo

Benjamin Styer, Menomonie

Christian Tietz, Watertown

Courtney Weberpal, Milton

Zachary Woodworth, Shullsburg

This is the third year for the scholarship program from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, which has now awarded 345 students with a total of $517,500 in scholarships.

