The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, has awarded 120 graduating high school seniors, including Milton's Courtney Weberpal, with a $1,500 educational scholarship.
Recipients were chosen from across Compeer Financial’s three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
In the wake of the coronavirus and social distancing measures, many students are missing the awards banquets and graduation events where scholarships would normally be presented. The team at Compeer Financial put together a creative plan for awarding these scholarships, personally calling each student and creating a video to share in students’ accomplishments.
“We know the students in our communities are missing big milestones, and we want encourage them the best we can,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “These scholarship recipients have made huge impacts in their local rural communities and are the future of agriculture and rural America. We hope they enjoy this special way our team members rallied to share our thanks and encourage them to keep doing great work in their futures.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. From these 120 students, they will be attending 42 different institutions, with 65% attending schools in Illinois, Minnesota or Wisconsin, and 20% starting their higher education at a community or technical college.
Wisconsin recipients:
Carter Beaulieu, Waupun
Elise Bleck, Glenbeulah
Cole Booth, Plymouth
Alexander Coughlin, Watertown
Casey Denk, Mondovi
Barbara Dittrich, Alma
Eliza Endres, Waunakee
Connor Esch, Franksville
Abby Frisk, New Libson
Austin George, Mondovi
Emma Hamilton, Friendship
Matthew Harle, New Richmond
Kelsey Henderson, Kenosha
Samuel Henderson, East Troy
Madelyn Huschitt, Browntown
Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster
Ava Komprood, Darlington
Melissa Konkel, Elkhorn
Payton Lawinger, Mineral Point
Katie Leahy, Darlington
Olivia Lulich, Lyndon Station
Cole Makos, Argyle
Olivia McDonald, Janesville
Kaylee Mess, Rosendale
Zachary Nelson, Richland Center
Tiffany Neuheisel, Spring Green
Tora Perkins, Richland Center
MaryRose Pedersen, Eleva
Noah Schank, Arcadia
Jonathon Scheps, Almena
Maggie Schubert, Mineral Point
Morgan Selwitschka, Oshkosh
Katlynn Steffes, Mt Calvary
Aleya Stibbe, Richland Center
Erin Strauss, Lake Milles
Heidi Strey, Osseo
Benjamin Styer, Menomonie
Christian Tietz, Watertown
Courtney Weberpal, Milton
Zachary Woodworth, Shullsburg
This is the third year for the scholarship program from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, which has now awarded 345 students with a total of $517,500 in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.