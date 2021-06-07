Throughout the next week, short-term closures and traffic changes are planned for the I-39/90 and WIS 26/Milton Avenue interchange (Exit 171 A) in Janesville. Prior to those changes, the I-39/90 southbound exit ramp to WIS 26 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night (June 10). Drivers must use Exit 171 B (US 14/Humes Road).
Beginning Friday (June 11), I-39/90 southbound traffic exiting to WIS 26/Milton Avenue must exit just south of the Janesville Rest Area. Motorists are advised to pay attention to the advanced signage. Exiting ramp traffic will travel on the new I-39/90 southbound lanes between Townline Road and WIS 26. The southbound Interstate ramp to US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171 B) remains open at the current location.
Also starting Friday, the left turn from I-39/90 southbound to northbound WIS 26 will be closed until late July 2021. Access will remain open to southbound WIS 26. Drivers must use alternate routes, such as the US 14/Humes Road exit; turn right onto US 14; then turn right onto WIS 26 northbound.
On Monday, June 14, the WIS 26/Milton Avenue ramp to I-39/90 northbound will be closed until June 28, 2021. Motorists are required to use alternate routes, such as the US 14/Humes Road ramp to the northbound Interstate.
The work operations, ramp closures and traffic changes are weather dependent and subject to change.
