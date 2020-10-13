2020 marks the 17th year that The Connecting Church – Milton Seventh Day Baptist has been involved with Operation Christmas Child. Last year, over 225 shoeboxes were packed and were sent to Rwanda and Gabon.

Operation Christmas Child has been sending gift-filled shoe boxes to hurting and poor children around the world for 27 years. Hundreds of millions of shoeboxes have been delivered to boys and girls around the world over the years.

Our packing party is on Nov. 7 from 1-5:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the need is bigger than ever this year, because many churches are not packing.

COVID-19 precautions:

  • Masks required
  • One-way path through the packing tables
  • Social distancing maintained
  • You must sign up for a packing time slot
    • 1-2:30
    • 2:30-4
    • 4-5:30

The public is invited. But you must contact the church office to schedule your time slot at 608-868-2741 or churchoffice@miltonsdb.org

No charge! Shoeboxes and gifts provided.

If you wish to help financially, $9 per shoebox is needed for delivery.

If you have questions, go to http://theconnecting.church/occ, call the church at 608-868-2741 or email churchoffice@miltonsdb.org

For more information on Operation Christmas Child, go to http://samaritanspurse.org/occ 

The Connecting Church – Milton Seventh Day Baptist is located at 720 E Madison Ave, Milton, WI

 

Load comments