Jacob Heider and Lori Blum’s story hits close to home, but it is also a broad-ranging shared experience. A report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released in 2014 estimated some 183,000 people overdose annually, and according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 750,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose.
Looking specifically at the opioid epidemic, according to the CDC, it came in three waves: the first began in the 1990s when increases in prescriptions for opioids, including natural and semi-synthetic opioids and methadone, correlated with increases in overdose deaths; the second came in 2010, with what the CDC described as “rapid increases in overdose deaths involving heroin,” and a third began in 2013, with “significant increases” in overdose deaths from synthetic opioids, particularly “illicitly manufactured fentanyl.”
Some 70,699 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017, with overdoses declining by 4.6% in 2018, a year in which, CDC data shows, 47,000 overdoses involving opioids resulted in death.
CDC data further shows that in 2019, gains made in 2018 were lost when the number of drug-related deaths returned to 79,980, an increase over 2018 of 4.6%.
In Wisconsin, a study released by the state Department of Health Services (DHS) in July notes a 117% increase in suspected opioid overdoses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the same time in 2019.
Data from Wisconsin emergency departments, the releases states, show 325 suspected opioid overdoses between March and July 13, 2020 as compared to 150 suspected overdoses during the same time in 2019.
In Rock County, CDC data show 443 drug overdoses resulting in death between 2000 and April of 2020, with 283 attributed to opioid use, and 96 of those deaths resulting from heroin overdoses.
In Milton, Police Chief Scott Marquardt said tracking cases in difficult because the police department is not involved with every call and the volume of overdose cases within the city remain, as compared with larger cities like Janesville, small. Tracking Narcan use is easier, he said, adding: “We’ve used Narcan more this year than prior years,” but, he said, the cause of that use is hard to attribute to any particular set of circumstances.
Narcan is one of several brand names for Naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of opioids.
