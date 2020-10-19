The Wisconsin National Guard will begin offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College Central Campus on Wednesday.
Tests will be offered at 6004 South County Road G in Janesville on Wednesdays and Thursdays until Dec. 10. (Testing will not be available on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) or Thanksgiving (Nov. 26). Dates are subject to change based on needs identified by the COVID-19 Response Team.)
No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is recommended. Appointments are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Registration will not be accepted more than 72 hours in advance of testing.
Anyone getting tested must remain in the vehicle. A nasal swab will be used to collect a sample by a uniformed member of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Testing is open to anyone 5 and older. Individuals experiencing symptoms are encouraged to get tested. COVID-19 symptoms include: cough, fatigue, sudden loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, fever, muscle pain, nausea or vomiting, chills, headache, diarrhea
Due to limited testing supplies, up to 300 tests will be administered per day.
For more information about community testing, contact Rock County Emergency Management at (608) 758-8440.
