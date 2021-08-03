To support older foster youth who have aged out of care, the federal government passed the Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act in December 2020. Under this act, foster youth who live in Wisconsin and who have aged out of care can access pandemic relief funds to get financial support with rent, utility bills, transportation, groceries and other basic needs.
To be eligible for direct financial assistance, young adults must:
• Age out of care (a group home, foster home, treatment foster home, residential care center, or court-ordered kinship care) between January 27, 2020, and September 30, 2021; and,
• Be a Wisconsin resident.
Other assistance may be available for eligible Independent Living youth up to age 23.
Current and former foster youth are encouraged to contact their local Transition Resource Agency or fill out a form on DCF’s website to determine their eligibility and receive more information.