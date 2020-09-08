The YMCA of Northern Rock County will be offering learning support programs at its Janesville and Milton locations.
Support programs will be held before and after school, on early release days and while school is not is session and will provide space where children can attend virtual classes or have care while their parents are at work, according to a Y press release.
Programming offered includes “Learning Labs,” designed to offer space for K-8 students where they can participate in their online schooling and home learning programs. The Y's program is offered Monday through Friday, between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at both the Janesville and Milton locations. Trained Y staff will be onsite at each location. In addition to learning space, the Y will provide arts and STEM activities, physical activity and outdoor education, according to the release.
Other programs include:
- Y Care (before and after care) at Milton West and Milton East
- Wrap Around Care, offered at Janesville YMCA and Parker YMCA
- School’s Out Programs, offered at Janesville YMCA and Parker YMCA
- Y Early Release Club, offered at Parker YMCA
- Early Learning Center, Janesville YMCA (2.5-6 years) and Parker YMCA (2-6 years)
COVID-19 protocols adopted by the Y include:
- Daily health screenings for children and staff
- Mask requirements for everyone over the age of 5
- Reduced capacities in classrooms and group activities
"Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y,” the release states.
For more information about the Y and its programs, visit: www.ymcajanesville.org or call: Janesville Y at 608-754-9622 or Parker Y at 608-868-9622.
