Janesville Parks and Recreation Director Shelley Slapak said recreation and outdoor time is more important than ever for families hoping to return to a normal routine following the pandemic.
“We are all looking forward to it,” Slapak said. “We need to continue to do a good job of messaging safety, and hopefully we can continue to do more and keep inching back to normal.”
All parks in Beloit and Janesville are open, along with all trail systems in Rock County. Social distancing is recommended at all park spaces as masks are not required, but recommended in situations when social distancing is not possible.
Below is a roundup of various amenities in Janesville:
Rockport Pool
The swimming pool reopens on June 10, with costs of $3 for ages 3 to 17 and seniors 55 and up; or $4 for adults ages 18 to 54. Ages 3 and under are free. The pool will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 - 7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 12:30- 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon - 7 p.m.
Palmer Park Wading Pool
The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily with daily fees for $1 for youth and adults are free. The daily fee can be paid at the concessions stand in the East pavilion. The wading pool is for children 8 and under.
Lions Beach
The popular beach opened on May 29 and will remain open through Sept. 6. Hours range from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. There are no lifeguards on duty at the beach and beachgoers must adhere to basic safety guidelines while enjoying fun in the sun. The Recreation Division takes weekly water samples to monitor E. coli bacteria and sends them to the State Hygiene Lab in Madison for testing.
Riverside Splash Pad
The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. It includes a wet deck area of 2,550 square feet and a dry deck of 2,340 square feet. The splash pad features three use zones: teen, family and toddler. The concession stand in the north end of the park is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.