Middleton 4, Milton 3
The Cardinals scored twice the final two innings to earn a one-run nonconference win over the host Red Hawks Wednesday, May 12, in Milton.
Milton led 3-1 heading into the fourth inning, but Middleton scored a single run in three of the final four innings to top the Red Hawks late.
Broden Jackson pitched well on the mound for Milton, throwing five innings, surrendering two runs while striking out four batters.
Charlie Terrill finished 2-for-4, scoring once. Jack Campion collected one hit and an RBI out of the leadoff spot.
Milton 8, Monroe 0
Evan Jackson, Adlai Smith and Michael Birkhimer combined to throw a one-hitter as the Red Hawks earned a comfortable Badger South victory over the host Cheesemakers on Tuesday, May 11.
Jackson pitched five innings for Milton, allowing one hit while striking out seven batters. Smith and Birkhimer both pitched one inning, allowing no hits.
Charlie Terrill drove in a game-high two RBIs, while also picking up one run and one hit. Jack Campion finished with three runs out of the leadoff spot, while Ian Lilla finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Mason Havens collected three hits, while scoring twice in the victory.
Milton outhit Monroe, 13-1.