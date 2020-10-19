Rep. Bryan Steil, at left, stands with Dr. Frank Brodkey, an ICU doctor at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Steil recently recognized Brodkey as Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Professional of the Year. Brodkey was selected for the recognition, according to information supplied by Steil's office, because he has "led the charge against coronavirus here in Janesville, and has published several scientific reviews of COVID-19 studies to help countless doctors find best practices and best course of treatment."