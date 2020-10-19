Dr. Frank Brodkey is an ICU doctor at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville, and was recently recognized by Rep. Bryan Steil as Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Professional of the Year.
An Omaha, Neb. native, Brodkey attended Cornell University, graduating in 1975 with an undergraduate degree in mathematics. He attended Creighton University, a private Jesuit university in Omaha, where he earned his M.D. degree in 1979. He received internal medicine training and completed his residency at UW hospital in Madison in 1980, and began practicing medicine full-time in Janesville in 1982.
Recruited as a primary care physician by Janesville Medical Center Limited, the group was purchased by Mercyhealth in 1991, Brodkey said, and in 2009, he joined Mercyhealth as a full-time critical care doctor.
Brodkey said he spends about 80% of his time at Mercyhealth and about 20% of his time at UW-Madison, where he serves as a clinical assistant professor teaching residents and fellows, and seeing critical care patients, he said.
He was drawn to his field, he said, because: “You can really help people and get the benefit of seeing your patients get the benefits from your training and improve. Not everyone can do it. You have to think and do things physically very quickly at times, and I think all those things appeal to me.”
He also serves as an editor of a subscription-based resource for health professionals called: “Practical Reviews in Critical Care Medicine,” where he reads and summarizes medical literature on a variety of topics including COVID-19.
He has been a resident of Milton for 11 years.
