Within the Milton School District boundaries, the cumulative number of cases was 1,284 and the estimated number of active cases per 10,000 people was 61.67, according to data by school district boundaries updated Dec. 28.
Looking at the Rock County COVID-19 Data Dashboard for School Districts (updated Dec. 30), the number of new cases in Rock County per 100,000 people Dec. 16-Dec. 29 is more than 598. The percent of tests that were positive during that time from was 29.8%. Both are indicators of higher transmission risk in schools.
The number of patients receiving inpatient care was decreasing but very high.
Percentage of hospital inpatient beds occupied Dec. 16-29 was 83%, the percentage of intensive care unit beds was 76% and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is 11%.
Looking at the demographic report for municipalities, updated Dec. 28, Milton is listed as having 688 laboratory confirmed cases, and an additional 20 confirmed cases, 36 recovered cases and 88 negative results.
The highest percent of cases by age group are 15-24 (18%), 55-64 (17%) and 45-54 (16%).
On Sunday the county reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
Rock County has reported a total of 12,289 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths. A total of 64,797 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports. Active cases in the county are estimated at 1,171.
Across Wisconsin, 2,446 new cases and five additional deaths were reported on Sunday.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.5% as an estimated 26,670 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.8%.
Associated Press and Adams Publishing Group contributed to this report.
