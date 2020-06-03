The City of Milton Common Council conducted the following business on June 2:
Elizabeth Street property assessments approved
A public hearing was held to give property owners along Elizabeth Street an opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions about a street resurfacing project scheduled to begin later this month. Members of the public did not come forward to address council during the public hearing. After the public hearing closed, council approved a resolution to allow half of the cost of curb and gutter replacements associated with the project to be assessed to affected homeowners.
A total cost of the resurfacing project is $78,855. Total cost of curb and gutter replacement is $19,026. Half, or $9,513, will be assessed to homeowners. Individual assessments for the 20 homeowners affected run between $903 and $210. The full project is anticipated to complete in mid-July, City Engineer Mark Langer said.
Mini-storage units parking requirements amendment passes first reading
Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment allowing potential mini-storage unit developers to include fewer parking stalls in their proposals.
While language approved in the first reading amended the city ordinance to allow one parking stall per 10 mini storage units, City Administrator Al Hulick said that the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, during a meeting held last month, approved a variance for a proposal looking to decrease parking requirements to one stall per 20 units.
Attorney Vern Jesse attended the council meeting, noting that he was representing B&J Storage, a developer of mini storage units.
On June 2, prior to the council meeting, the city’s Plan Commission approved a site plan submitted by J&B Storage. The company plans to build mini warehouses on a vacant lot on the south side of Arthur Drive, across the street from American Awards and Promotions, a memo to the Plan Commission from the city’s Public Works Director Howard Robinson stated. In a separate action, after holding a public hearing about the proposed amendment, the Plan Commission recommended that the city change the amended language in the ordinance to allow a ratio of one parking stall per 20 mini storage units, Hulick said.
In a memo to the Plan Commission included in the council packet, Hulick noted that past interest expressed by developers looking to build mini-storage units within the city had been withdrawn or stalled because the city’s off-street parking requirements were “not in line with current development practices.”
Without an approved amendment, the city’s code requires one parking stall per unit.
Hulick wrote that after talking with developers and “researching common development practices with other communities, the City Administration agrees that the current parking requirement is not in line with current development practices.”
After learning that both the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Plan Commission were recommending the city change its code to allow one stall per 20 units, council approved the first reading of the amendment as provided, stipulating one stall per 10 units, and asked that a language adjustment of one stall per 20 units be put in place before the amendment returned for a second reading. Hulick said a second reading of the amendment would likely come before council in July.
City reopening plan approved
Council approved a three-phased reopening plan for the city’s public facilities.
The library board approved a five-phase reopening plan for the city’s public library on June 1.
In a memo to council, Hulick noted that the city’s plan follows guidance as provided by the Rock County Health Department Reopening Phased Plan, which follows public health metrics and is updated on a 14-day basis.
The city will synchronize its 14-day metrics reevaluations with those done by the county, working to follow the county through its reopening guidelines, Hulick wrote.
Hulick said the county plan would serve the city as a “backbone,” but will be tailored to address the city’s specific needs.
“The goal of the plan is to avoid bouncing back and forth between opening and closing,” Hulick wrote, adding that any changes in the plan or its phases will be “closely linked” to information provided by Rock County.
Any changes in the plan will be “cautiously evaluated and fully vetted” with the mayor, council, staff and health experts, Hulick wrote.
The city’s plan is further aligned with the State of Wisconsin Organizational Reopening Plan, Hulick wrote.
Throughout the process, city services will continue to be provided, Hulick noted.
“Our plan is to immediately more into Phase I,” he said, adding that the city had already opened some facilities such as playgrounds.
Because the plan looks at achieving metrics, it does not provide specific dates, Hulick said, adding: “Nobody wants to be stuck in Phase I until Christmas. We want to expand in a safe manner.”
“It is a challenge to have this environment of chronic uncertainty. This brings structure and a framework so we can evaluate, and that’s probably the best we can do right now,” said Mayor Anissa Welch of the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.