The newest education ambassador at Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center is Queen, a female Great Gray Owl. She is non-releasable due to a wing injury that has left her flightless.
Great Gray Owls are the world’s tallest owl, 3 foot in height with a 5 foot wingspan, weighing only 3 pounds. Their bodies are made up of mostly fluffy feathers to help insulate them from extreme temperatures in the Arctic.
Queen is about a year old and was full grown at 8 weeks. She had been struck by a vehicle early November in Washburn County. She was transported to Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner where she was treated by raptor veterinarian Dr. Kim Ammann. There she remained in Kim’s care until she found her new home with Hoo’s Woods at the end of December.
In North America, these nomadic arctic owls are mainly found in Canada and Alaska with an occasional rare sighting in northern Wisconsin. Birders travel from all over the world in hopes to get a glimpse of this large elusive owl. With few in captivity in the U.S., it is an honor and privilege to have Queen as a most welcome addition to our raptor education programs.
Great Gray Owls diets consist of mainly mice, voles, pocket gophers, chipmunks and lemmings. They hunt during the day and night from perches where they listen intently for movement. Their large facial disk of feathers enables them to locate prey more easily, plunging their small feet up to a foot beneath the snow to grab their prey.
GGOs are also known as the Phantom of the Forest, Ghost owl, and Bowtie Owl.
Queen has adapted very well to her new home, training is going great and we hope to have her on a few programs in April and early May, then on break for the summer and back in the fall.
Learn more about Great Gray Owls and Queen’s progress on our Facebook page Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center. Donations can be made via hooswoods.org or PO Box 21 Milton WI 53563.
