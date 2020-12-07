“I don’t know whether to be amused or horrified” – Deputy Bambi Stoikes
I had been sheriff for about six months when I was walked into the jail in handcuffs. Seeing our deputy’s reaction, I smiled and thought to myself that perhaps I should have told more of them about my plans…
This strange turn of events began when I found myself in the middle of a discussion between friends about the effects of solitary confinement on inmates. Experts had compared solitary confinement to “torture” and I replied that it really didn’t seem that extreme to me. The response of my friends’ was a smile and a follow up question, “Have you ever been on the other side of the bars?”
As a result of that conversation, I decided to see for myself what it was like on the “other side of the bars.” I had myself “arrested” and brought into the jail with the direction that I was to be treated like any other inmate. After being booked, I was taken to our “punitive segregation unit” and held for 24 hours there. As a result of that experience, I believe that I did learn a few important lessons.
“Not All Solitary is Created Equal”
To answer the original question, I found that our “punitive segregation unit” is really not as solitary as one might imagine. Every inmate in the section was allowed out of their cells (one at a time) for an hour per day. As there were eight of us in the section that meant that there was usually someone wandering around that a person could talk to. Additionally, one could call out from cell to cell and talk to the neighbors. To be perfectly honest, with my concerns about being recognized, I would have actually preferred less interaction.
With regards to psychological impacts, mine were relatively minimal during my stay. My blood pressure was a little elevated when I went through my intake screening and I found myself somewhat fixated on that while I was alone in the cell. As a result, I did gain some understanding about how an inmate could ruminate to an unhelpful extent on their issues while being confined in segregation. To provide a healthy distraction, we have begun allowing self-help reading materials, where they weren’t provided previously.
“Individual Results May Vary”
I certainly would not assert that I truly understand incarceration or solitary confinement as a result of this experience but I did get a taste of it. I know what it is like to be arrested, transported to jail, and booked in from the perspective of an inmate. I understand the mental and medical screening process, the security “routine” of the jail and the release process. I felt the stress even though mine was different than most. Personally, I wondered if I would be recognized and how inmates may react if that happened. I wondered what public opinion might be if this experiment went south.
As concerning as those things may have been for me, I learned that my concerns were almost nothing compared to what some of the other inmates’ were. While waiting to be booked in, I heard one young man talking to his girlfriend on the phone. He didn’t have any idea how long he would be in jail and was worried about the status of his relationship with her, as well as, the future status of their unborn child. I could tell based on his responses, that the answers were not good. Some issues that inmates face in jail are obvious, but there are likely a host of others that may not have been immediately apparent.
“Good Intentions May Result in Bad Outcomes”
Administrative Code for the State of Wisconsin directs the jail to conduct frequent “security checks” of all inmates around the clock for their well-being and protection. On its face, this seems like a reasonable and beneficial policy, however, in practice, I found it to be one of the most difficult aspects of this whole experience. The doors at the jail are heavy steel, the walls are concrete and the windows are security glass. As a result, when the section doors are opened or closed in the middle of the night to allow these checks to occur, it sounds like a child crashing cymbals together next to your bed. This happens on a rather predictable schedule all night long, which does not lend itself to a good night’s sleep. To help with this situation, we have allowed ear plugs and eye masks for inmates. We have also been installing acoustical panels and sound dampening door bumpers but this remains a work in progress.
“Concern and Coffee Cake”
There were some moments during this experience that were surprisingly positive. Shortly after being brought to my housing unit, I found myself pacing in my cell. Another inmate was on his “hour out” and was walking past my cell. He looked in and saw me pacing and asked if I was alright. I told him that I was fine but he persisted and wanted to be sure that I wasn’t thinking of harming myself. I was surprised at his concern and it reminded me of the complexity of inmates’ personalities.
Another thing that I will mention that surprised me was the coffee cake. I have always enjoyed coffee cake but this was particularly good! That being said, as good as it was, I likely will not be returning anytime soon for a second helping…
“Final Thoughts”
This was certainly an interesting experiment for me and probably one of the more unusual situations that I have found myself in since being elected sheriff. I got the answer to my original question about solitary and I don’t believe that our experience here is the same thing that is getting the attention across the nation. Beyond that, as we consider the replacement of the 1928 Pinehurst portion of our facility, I believe that I have expanded my understanding of the jail experience. Hopefully, that will prove useful during the planning phase of our project.
There is a saying that, “Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes.” I am sure that I didn’t make it a mile but with this experience, I do think that I have a better understanding of corrections – from “both sides of the bars.”
