Gov. Tony Evers today delivered the Democratic Radio Address encouraging Wisconsinites to take precautions to put the brakes on the pandemic and keep their family, friends, employees and co-workers and neighbors safe.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not slowing down—it’s actually picking up speed,” he said.
Here are six precautions Evers wants Wisconsinites to take:
1) Wear a mask whenever you are out and about. Wear a mask whenever you are around others who are not members of your household.
2) Understand wearing a mask is not a substitute for social distancing (staying 6 feet apart).
3) If you are planning to host a backyard barbeque with your extended family or a group of friends, please reconsider.
4) If you are planning an event for your community or organization, host it virtually.
5) If you want to get out and support a local restaurant, enjoy it outside while wearing a mask or grab it to go.
6) Skip the play dates, dinner parties, family get-togethers and work conferences or any other gatherings with people you don’t live with for the time being.
Evers concluded by saying: “This virus is real and is devastating our communities and will continue to do so until we all get on the same team.
“Let’s get through this together, Wisconsin, by staying apart.”
