Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dani Stivarius admits her job is different now.
With most businesses closed and customers staying, by statewide order, “Safer at Home,” she has less opportunity to interact with the community as a liaison. That doesn’t mean there isn’t work to do, she said.
Working from home, her time is spent online, watching webinars and participating in Zoom teleconferencing forums.
Stivarius logs some five hours “almost daily” on webinars, she said.
Many she finds helpful are provided through Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce, she said.
“I attend those focusing on small businesses and loans, CARES Act, Badger Bounce back, and I put what I learn on the Visit Milton website, under “business resources,” she said.
Loans, for some local businesses, have offered challenges when qualifying. For instance, some loans require businesses to have at least a certain number of employees, she said.
The hardest hit businesses, in her opinion, she said, are retail and hair salons.
As warm weather approaches, businesses serving seasonal campers are at a disadvantage, she said. With the Safer at Home order extended to May 26, campgrounds and other tourism businesses will miss Memorial Day weekend, typically a big weekend for them, she said.
Milton retail business owner Tami Dosch said: “In the summertime, (campers) are our bread and butter."
Stivarius said she and other members of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (JACVB) recently held a teleconference looking for ways to respect social distancing while still promoting area tourism.
“Now more than ever it is important to promote tourism so people don’t forget about it,” Stivarius said, noting that one idea under consideration concentrates on the Ice Age Trail, which is still open.
“Maybe people can visit Milton, hike and order a to-go lunch,” Stivarius said.
Milton Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors have been emailing businesses asking how they can help, she said.
Campaigns that help people stay aware and connected are also uplifting, Stivarius said.
Recently, area business owners in Milton painted “positive quotes” on their windows. Stivarious said she became aware of the idea after it was shared online by a group of Chamber of Commerce Professionals.
Becky Hillmann, of Pene Jente Boutique, painted the words: “Our Community is the wind beneath our wings.” She also painted butterfly wings that people can align with and have their picture taken.
Dosch, too, painted windows. Her Message: “Stand strong together, #We Are Milton.”
