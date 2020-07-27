The Milton School Board is looking to continue a $2.5 million operational referendum for another five years. At its Aug. 10 meeting, the board plans to discuss putting the referendum on the November ballot.
School district Superintendent Rich Dahman said the referendum would authorize a “continuation of what we have in place.”
The $2.5 million operational referendum approved by Milton School District voters (52.4%) in November 2016 will end with the 2020-21 school year. The referendum approved by voters for “ongoing educational programming staff and maintenance expenses” was non-recurring and for five years.
The draft referendum included with Monday’s finance committee report was for the same.
School district Director of Business Services Carey Bradley said if the referendum was on the ballot in November but did not pass, the referendum could be placed on the April ballot.
Before going to referendum, Bradley said the board needs to understand the consequences of a failed operational referendum.
“What we need to understand is there’s language in the law that says if a referendum for operations (not debt service) fails, then for the three school years following if a district were to be eligible for that low revenue increment, they would not be eligible unless they successfully pass a referendum,” she said.
For 2020-21 she said the district’s low revenue increment is $105 per student.
If the referendum fails in November and April, Bradley said, “You do not get your low revenue increment for the next three years.”
Heading into a state budget cycle, Bradley said, “We don’t know what the low revenue increment would be the following year.”
She said it’s possible there may not be a low revenue increment.
