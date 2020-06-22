The City of Milton Common Council conducted the following business on June 16:
City-owned land sale for potential fast food development approved
Council approved the sale of 2.5 acres of city-owned vacant land to Capital Investments, LLC. The land is located along Gateway Drive, directly east of Kwik Trip, which is located along Chicago Street and Gateway Drive, according to a memo to council from City Administrator Al Hulick.
The offer to purchase is contingent upon the city and developer entering into a TIF (tax incremental financing) agreement, Hulick wrote. As part of the approved land transaction, the city agreed to sell the land to the developer for $1, “pursuant to the (standard) TIF development agreement that requires the developer to create a value that is commensurate or exceeds the land value,” Hulick wrote.
The land, zoned B2, is appropriate for the developer’s intended use, which is to build a commercial fast food restaurant, Hulick said.
A “buyers recipient” listed on the offer to purchase agreement and registered agent for Capital Investments, LLC, is Timothy Lindau, Nowlan & Mouat, 100 S. Main St., Janesville. Capital Investments LLC Manager Michael McKenna is named on city documents as a buyer. Capital Investments, LLC, filed as a Wisconsin domestic limited liability company in 2014.
The city’s Plan Commission has reviewed the land sale to assure it is “consistent with established city plans,” Hulick said, adding that the developer has not yet brought forward a site plan because the franchise the developer is working with required a land acquisition to be made before entering into the site plan phase.
“They hope to build and be open in 2020,” Hulick said.
Façade grant approved
Council approved a commercial façade grant for Goodrich Antiques and Vintage Uniques, 742 East Madison Ave., in the amount of $4,725. The full project cost is $9,450. Funding for the grant will be provided through Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) District 6.
The money will be used to purchase and install replacement windows, Hulick said. Money will also be used to restore windows in the building that have been bricked over, he said.
The 50% matching funds grant provides reimbursable funds to qualifying businesses within the community, Hulick noted. The Plan Commission approved a site plan at a meeting held earlier in the evening, he said.
Hulick noted that Williamson was the recipient of a similar grant in May of 2019. Earlier monies granted were used to replace a gravel parking lot. Hulick said program guidelines allow an applicant to receive up to two grants provided the total grant amounts do not exceed $10,000 over a three-year period. The application was within those parameters, he said.
Sanitary sewer bid awarded
Council approved bids for sanitary sewer work to be performed on North Janesville Street.
City Engineer Mark Langer told council that the city had received bids from four companies, with each company submitting a “base bid” and “alternate bid” for potential sewer system extension work.
Base bids ranged between $110,260 and $210,164, and alternate bids ranged between $223,179 and $320,746, with total bids for both base and alternate options combined ranging between $333,439 and 530,910. Council approved the low bids for the combined base and alternate options of $333,439, submitted by BKS Excavating, Inc. The Edgerton-based company has completed work for the city under a former name GMS Excavators, Langer noted in a memo to council.
A need to develop a base and alternate project arose when a septic system failed to pass inspection at 331 N. Janesville St. The base bid covers the cost of bringing 346 feet of city sewer line to that address. The alternate bid allows the city to increase the scope of the project to extend 940 feet of sewer lines to other homes along N. Janesville Street that also do not have sewer line access. The installation of sewer lines is 100% accessible to homeowners, with those assessments made when a property owner’s septic system fails and the property is connected to the city’s sewer system.
Hulick noted that while the septic system at 331 N. Janesville is due for further inspection in August, correspondence with the Rock County Health Department indicate that a new septic system or sewer service to the property will be needed “sooner rather than later.”
Postponing the project was not likely to bring savings and could elevate project costs, Langer said. City Finance Director Dan Nelson has indicated that the city has available funds to complete the project, Langer wrote in a memo to council.
City reappoints weed commissioner
Council reappointed Director of Public Works Howard Robinson as the city’s weed commissioner.
