The Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Board of Commissioners conducted the following business on June 18:
Indianford Dam project placed on grant funding eligibility list
RKLD Board of Commissioners Chairman Al Sweeney shared with board members a letter received June 3 from DNR Bureau of Community Financial Assistance Grant Manager Wendy Peich, noting that the DNR had completed its scoring and ranking process for the 2019-21 Municipal Dam Grant Program. The letter stated that the RKLD Indianford Dam application has been placed on the “priority funding list.”
To remain eligible for funding, the letter noted that construction work on the project could not begin until the district receives a grant award agreement.
Information provided in an email by DNR Regional Water Management Engineer Rob Davis and shared at the meeting by Sweeney noted that the dam project must reach or exceed a total of $1.2 million in eligible project costs in order for RKLD to be eligible for the maximum grant of $400,000 in reimbursable funds.
The grant further requires that the district present a bid for the cost of the project to DNR by Dec. 10, Sweeney said.
Awarded money is not paid until the project is complete, Sweeney said. A meeting with engineering firm Mead and Hunt has been initiated to discuss next steps, he said.
DNR places ‘stay’ on change to Indianford Dam operating order
In correspondence from DNR Secretary’s Director, South Central, Mark Aquino, RKLD board members were informed that the DNR intends to place a “stay” on the current Indianford Dam operating order, postponing a final decision about the second increase of approximately 2-1/2 inches of water, which would have raised the summer water level on Lake Koshkonong to an allowed maximum depth of 776.75 (feet above sea level).
In the letter, RKLD Commissioner Mike Shumaker said, the DNR explained that, with the completion of a study to determine impacts to wetlands from the 2017 increase made to the water level, the department concluded, “There are severe impacts to wetlands, but they can’t tell where they are coming from.”
In his June 18 letter, Aquino wrote: “Due to high water levels, the field investigation was delayed until September of 2019. This investigation showed severe adverse impacts to wetlands. Therefore, the maximum water level for the Indianford Dam will remain at 776.55 at this time.”
The letter further noted that the department was aware that water levels have been “significantly above the maximum water level for a very long time,” making wetland evaluations “very challenging.”
The department had difficulty knowing whether severe adverse impacts to wetlands were from the earlier water level increase or the long amount of time the water has been above maximum allowable levels even with the dam fully open, the letter stated.
The stay of the current order was not a “final closure of the matter,” the letter stated, as the department “has not yet been able to determine that the 776.55 water level ‘has not’ resulted in, or significantly contributed to severe adverse impacts to wetlands…
“The Department commits to performing another field investigation in the future when conditions allow.”
Bingham Road boat landing meeting scheduled
RKLD Commissioner Jim Jelinik updated board members on the status of the proposed Bingham Road boat landing project, noting that a meeting has been set between he and representatives from the DNR, Mead and Hunt and the Dane County Parks Department to determine next steps.
In a follow-up interview, Sweeney said those attending the meeting would explore the feasibility of a landing at the proposed site, the need for project partners, ownership of the landing, and the extent to which the lake district will be involved.
DNR boat landing and parking study presented
Town of Koshkonong Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Burlingame presented a study focusing, he said, on water bodies and the number of boat launches and parking stalls provided at each. Information provided by Burlingame noted that the DNRs “Boat Access Projects Ranking Work Sheet,” revised in February of 2019, set parameters, determining minimums and maximums given the size of a water body.
Within the worksheet, for water bodies of 5,000 or more acres, a minimum amount of access points would include: “One or more access sites which in total provide one car-trailer unit per 70 open water acres, but no less than 100 units for lakes of 5,000 to 7,000 open water acres.”
A maximum would include: “One or more access sites which in total provide one car-trailer unit per 50 open water acres, but no less than 167 units for lakes of 5,000 to 8,350 open water acres.”
Lake Koshkonong has 10,500 acres of water.
Burlingame provided a list of 17 boat access sites on the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong and their associated number of parking stalls. He further provided a map, showing 26 miles of navigable waterway along the Rock River, beginning just north of highway 18 near Jefferson, traveling south to just downriver of Highway 51 in Rock County.
Access points and associated parking stalls included: Tensfeldt Park, nine stalls; West Candise Street Launch, three stalls; Fort Atkinson City Launch, eight stalls; Burnt Village Park, eight stalls, Klement Park, 16 stalls; Groeler Road Rock River, owned by the DNR, 18 stalls; Northshore, 20 stalls; Island Bar and Campgrounds, available to public for launching on weekdays, five stalls; Vinne Haha, owned by the DNR, 10 stalls; Norm’s Hideaway, eight stalls; Caracjou, also known as White Crow Bay, six stalls; Bingham Road, the potential site for expansion with help from RKLD, six stalls; Royce-Dallman Park, 20 stalls; Harbor Recreation, 30 stalls; Anchor Inn, 15 stalls; Newville, owned by the DNR, 18 stalls, and Indianford Park East and West, carry-in access.
“The DNR study shows that there is an adequate number of landings on the lake and a minimum number of required parking stalls,” he said.
Burlingame said town of Koshkonong residents became frustrated with a landing in their community because visitors to the site were leaving behind garbage, urinating in public and disregarding parking signs.
Comments made after the presentation revolved around a lack of parking at access points, which led to long wait times for residents trying to access the water. Several admitted that visitors into the area disobeyed parking signs and were not always courteous.
Adam Walton, a resident offering guided fishing tours on the lake, said: “All the boat landings on this lake suck. It’s the delay at the landing. It’s about getting boats in and out.” He said issues with parking were secondary.
He said DNR “holds the key” to at least two different landings.
CD matures, audit discussion postponed
With RKLD Commissioner and Treasurer Mark Meyer away on family leave, Sweeney presented the treasurer’s report, noting that “Dam Fund CD2” would mature on July 9. The fund holds $208,657.69. With the next monthly meeting scheduled for July 17, Sweeney said the board could opt to postpone a decision about what to do with the funds or authorize Meyer to roll the money into another fund of his choosing. The board voted to give Meyer that authorization.
In a second action, the board postponed a decision about hiring Summit Accounting to perform an annual audit. Sweeney suggested the board wait until next meeting, when Meyer would be in attendance, before discussing parameters of the upcoming audit.
Board approves returning $1,500 to Sumner
The board voted in favor of returning funds in the amount of $1,500 to the Town of Sumner.
Town of Sumner Board of Supervisor Chairman John Dohner said the return of funds in the amount of $1,500 was promised by a previous RKLD administration, but the Sumner town clerk had recently found the cashed and returned check.
The original transaction took place between 6 and 8 years ago, Dohner said. RKLD Commissioner Jim Bowers said he remembered the funds being involved in a dredging project undertaken by the district.
RKLD Commissioner Steve Proud suggested the board consult meeting minutes, adding he believed the check was cashed and the money was given to the safety patrol.
Compressor used to clean trash racks
Presenting an update on wicket gates at the Indianford Dam, Sweeney said he recently used his compressor to blow debris out of the gates’ trash racks with good success.
Sweeney said the process worked well and in about a half-hour’s time, debris submerged within the racks “floated up and around the gate.” Debris included pieces of dead fish and leaves, he said.
“We used my air compressor, but that is not a permanent solution, but it does help,” Sweeney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.