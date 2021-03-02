While noses, mouths, cheeks, even chins have been covered by face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, eyes and eyebrows have become featured facial features.
“Brows are so important, I’m thrilled they are finally getting the attention they deserve,” said Jessica Kurtz, who with Emily McCorkle, owns and operates Bare Beauty, 644 College St. “They completely change your face.”
The Milton Courier asked Kurtz and McCorkle what can be done and what cannot be done to beautify eyebrows.
Clean up and shaping
“An eyebrow wax is a huge confidence booster for a lot of people especially with masks these days,” McCorkle said.
If you have wild, bushy, untouched eyebrows, Bare Beauty can wax them into your preferred shape.
Kurtz: “Both Emily and I are conservative with brow waxes (especially people we are seeing for the first time) because we understand how traumatic it can be to get a botched job. We can always take more off, we can’t put it back on. Honestly, so much can be done by a simple clean up and shaping.”
Lamination
Kurtz: “If you fell victim to the over tweezing epidemic in the ’90s (as many of us did), there might not be a ton of hair to work with. In that case, we have brow lamination for thinner or even curly, unruly brows. It is a gentle perming solution applied to chemically ‘shape’ the hair which we comb upward, creating a very clean, full look.”
Brow tint
Kurtz: “For all the beautiful natural blondes or light haired humans, we also have brow tint. This simply colors the hair for up to 6 weeks – no need to fill in with a pencil or powder to make invisible brows appear, you wake up every day with gorgeous brows.”
All of these services can be done in conjunction with each other. They can also be done on men.
What’s unrealistic?
Kurtz: “Things we can’t do is make hair appear or grow where it isn’t, even if it used to grow in a spot and doesn’t anymore. So please, put down the tweezers and come see us.”
McCorkle: “I have had experiences where people have unrealistic expectations. People will come in telling me they want fuller brows. This is impossible to achieve after your first wax, getting fuller brows takes time because you have to let hair grow out.
“Filling in your eyebrows is a quick fix during the process. Coming in to clean up your brows while growing them out to achieve a fuller look makes it a little easier to grow them out, so you’re not tempted to tweeze hairs, which could result in over tweezing—I think a lot of us have been there.”
What about teens who are being treated for acne?
McCorkle: “If you’re using retinol and come in for a wax this can cause your skin to lift. This gives the skin a shiny look and could take a week or two to heal.”
Kurtz: “Medications that thin the skin make waxing very difficult, especially in areas where your skin is already thin, such as the eyebrow area. We require anyone taking or using certain prescription or over the counter medications/creams/ointments to stop using for 2 weeks, 2 months or 1 year, depending on what it is.”
Is it possible for eyebrows to be too short for waxing?
McCorkle: “Yes! If the hair is not long we cannot wax.”
Kurtz: “We like the hair to be the length of a grain of rice. If it is shorter we explain to the guest, we can go forward and try to take off as much hair as possible but we cannot guarantee a great service, in our opinion it would be best for you to reschedule for another week or two, whatever it may be. Brows can be a little shorter, we might end up doing more tweezing than waxing to get the desired look though.”
