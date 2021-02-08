Wisconsin families will receive a 21% Wisconsin Shares rate increase starting March 1. That will remain in effect until June 30. The rate increase will apply to qualifying families with children from birth through 3 years of age. No action by parents or child care providers is needed to receive the increase.
"This is immediate relief for our families in need that will help get them back on their feet," said Gov. Tony Evers. "We know access to, and affordability of early care and education plays a big part in the success of our economy."
The Wisconsin Shares program receives most of its funding from a mix of two federal sources - Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG). The legislature sets the overall funding level for the program as part of each biennial budget. Wisconsin Department of Children and Families sets rates for the program to expend dollars following those levels. Due to lower participation from those who qualify for Wisconsin Shares, an underspend is growing for the 2020-21 state fiscal year.
"We've seen significant decline throughout the year in the usage of Wisconsin Shares," said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. "This is a way we can immediately help both the families who rely on this program and the early care and education providers who serve them. They are a critical part of our early care system."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.