This year’s 4th of July parade theme is “The Heart of Milton.”
Just figuring out a way to have a parade in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community is showing heart.
Don’t set out your blankets on Madison Avenue. The parade is different this year.
Parade organizers want everyone to celebrate safely and maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
This year’s parade is actually taking place in two ways between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
Parading
Some will be traveling the city, but there’s no official starting point or staging area. There’s just a loop that includes Rivendell Drive, Sunset Drive, Highway 59, Madison Avenue, Front Street, Merchant Row, North John Paul Road, Hilltop Drive, Rainbow Drive, St. Mary Street, Arthur Drive, Brown Drive, Parkview Drive and Northside Drive.
Parade coordinator Derek Henze said he was unsure how many would be traveling the city. People who had registered for that was originally going to be a traditional parade were invited to drive the parade loop.
Anyone who is driving the parade loop must obey traffic laws. For instance, no one can walk along with a vehicle moving down the road or walk in the middle of the road.
Anyone parading throughout the city should not distribute candy or fliers.
Parade of homes and businesses
Thirty-two businesses and homes will be decorated and have been entered to win a trophy for being one of the top three homes or top three businesses. See list above. Another trophy will be awarded for the people’s choice award. Community members can text or email their vote to Henze at (262) 473-9585 or derek.henze@edwardjones.com.
Candy
No one participating in the either the parade loop or the parade of homes and businesses should distribute candy.
A candy station will be set up at St. Mary Catholic Church, 837 Parkview Drive. First Community Bank Milton is the sponsor.
“We tried to include all of the elements of the parade,” Henze said.
Due to COVID-19, traditional 4th of July festivities, including the fireworks, at Schilberg Park were canceled for 2020.
