The Veterans Park pavilion, presented by members of the Veterans Park Pavilion Volunteer Committee Dick Fry, from left, Jarrett Goodman, and Mike Fredrick, is completed and ready for a July 5 Memorial Day observance and dedication ceremony. The park and pavilion are located at 440 Hilltop Drive. Events in the park are scheduled to run between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.