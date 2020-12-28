Milton entrepreneur Carl Markestad started Carl’s Place in 2006. He was looking for a large outdoor movie screen and had trouble finding the size he wanted and found he wasn’t the only one.
Carl’s Place, owned by IHT Investments LLC of Milton, manufacturers projector screens for homes, backyards and large venues and golf simulator impact screens. According to a memo from City Administrator Al Hulick to the city council, Carl’s Place has been at 1400 E. High St. for more than a decade.
In 2021 IHT Investments intends to construct and relocate to a new 50,625-square-foot facility on 8.17-acres of land owned by the city of Milton. The property is along County Trunk M and Putnam Parkway.
The city council approved a TIF development agreement with IHT Investments on Dec. 17.
As part of the agreement, the city agrees to sell 8.17 acres of land to the developer for $1.
The city will provide an annual “pay-go” incentive in the amount of $27,092.50 for 10 years, as the developer constructs a 50,625 square-foot facility that generates an annual tax bill of not less than $55,687.50 for the life of the 10-year agreement.
IHT Investments, LLC intends to begin construction in February of 2021 with the project being completed by the end of 2021.
The development site will allow the building to be expanded by approximately 90,000 square feet at some point in the future if necessary.
The lot is zoned M-2 and in the Overlay District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.