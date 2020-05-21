The Rock County Register of Deeds office at the Courthouse will be opening with some limits on May 26, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Register of Deeds Sandy Disrud in a May 21 news release said: "We are still encouraging the public to safely order their records by mail or online due to limited space in the office. Our counter area for vital records and real estate copies is limited to two customers at a time. This may result in excessive wait times. Due to space limitations, searching for real estate documents or Genealogy within the office is by appointment only and masks are required.
Disrud said that the records that her office provides are needed by consumers to take care of other business transactions. She encourages them to order their records through the mail or online, but for some that need to come in person, they will now have that opportunity.
Not all departments at the courthouse are opening yet. If the public has business in other departments, they should phone ahead.
