A virtual job fair is set for Friday, June 25, from 10 a.m.-noon. Job-seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in a variety of industries. As of June 11, 25 area employers have registered to participate from a variety of different industries in the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (SWWDB) area, which includes the counties of Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock, as well as neighboring counties.
Participating job seekers can talk with employers in real time, explore job vacancies, and submit their résumé.
Job-seekers can create their profile by clicking on the ‘register to event’ button, and following the steps through the set-up wizard to create the account. Internet Explorer does not work with this platform, however, all other browsers will. To access the virtual event, go to https://app.premierevirtual.com/events/d6b5510b-2fc8-45dc-a141-bfe698732f04/sw-wi-hiring-event-%E2%80%93-june-25-%E2%80%93-10am-to-12pm. Those interested are urged to register prior to the event to help avoid any last-minute technical issues.
In addition, Department of Workforce Development (DWD) staff will have an Information Booth available in the virtual hiring event with a brief video detailing the features of the system and virtual hiring event best practices.
Individuals having questions can email DETWDA11BusinessServices@dwd.wisconsin.gov.