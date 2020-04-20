Milton resident Bill Drew remembers life’s stages through computer operating systems: when he lived in Texas and was an owner of an electronics store, he said, Microsoft’s DOS 3.0, introduced in 1984, was popular. By the time he’d moved to Milton, most computers were using Windows 95, released by the same software company in 1995.
Today, he is using his technical skills to rebuild discarded computers, he said, offering them to Milton residents through area churches for free. Released in 2015, Microsoft’s Windows 10 is a popular operating system, he added.
Bill will also repair poorly functioning computers owned by Milton residents looking to access faith-based services online, offering, first, diagnostic expertise to determine what’s wrong, and then he will repair the computer for the cost of the necessary parts, he said.
Working through Milton’s churches, he said, he also has computer accessories like monitors, keyboards and mice, available for free to Milton residents.
The idea to supply free computer equipment through faith-based organizations came to Bill, his wife, Beth said, in a dream. Bill worried, she said, that after COVID-19 precautions were enacted and churches began offering services online, not everyone would be able to participate.
Even before the March 24 safer-at-home order was enacted, now extended in Wisconsin to May 26, Bill said, circumstances revolving around his health and a skill set he’d spent most of his life developing put him in a unique position to help remedy that concern.
The couple’s 13-year-old son, Christopher, has developed an interest in computers and how they work and is helping restore discarded computers to purposeful use, Bill said.
‘MacGyver’
“I’ve enjoyed fixing things my whole life,” Bill said, adding that fixing things, especially for friends and family, brings him a sense of accomplishment and gratification. “It’s just awesome,” he said.
And his fixit skills do not just apply to computers, Beth said.
“You could give him anything, like a washing machine or anything. I would sometimes say to him: ‘We’re not going to MacGyver everything in our house.’”
Bill grew up in Michigan, he said. He attended business classes at Western Michigan University, before finding employment, in 1982, with a trucking firm. By 1983, he’d arrived in the Texas college town of Nacogdoches where he began an electronics repair company. He worked on camcorders, TVs and VCRs, he said.
One day, a friend with a computer business asked him if he could repair a monitor. Unsure, Bill said, he took the equipment and began to investigate. To his delight, he said, he was able to fix it. The experience fueled his interest in learning how to fix computers.
Those were the DOS 3.0 days, he recalled. Bill ran his business for over a decade, and then he joined an IT and computer repair services company in Beloit. He moved to Milton, arriving in the mid-1990s, during the Windows 95 era, he said.
By 2006, Bill began his own computer repair firm called Red Hawk Computer. He closed the business in 2014.
Finding family
As computers forged his career path, they also helped form his family, Bill said. In 1999, he met Beth. Married in 2005 and today a blended family, at the time, Beth recalled, Bill arrived at her business, Small Wonders Learning Center, a daycare facility in Milton, to help fix a computer.
Life changes followed for both members of the couple, culminating in the formation of a large family with eight children. The youngest son, Christopher, who is the couple’s biological son, is the last of the children remaining at home, Bill said, adding that he noticed Christopher’s interest in computers when his son was a preschooler.
Bill recalled being asked by members of the Milton High School music department if he could fix a malfunctioning synthesizer.
With Christopher, then 3 or 4, by his side, the two rebuilt the equipment, and Bill said even then he could see Christopher’s developing interest.
After closing Red Hawk Computers, Bill went to work at Small Wonders, serving as an IT man, jack-of-all-trades, and teacher, he said.
In 2018, he sustained an injury to his ankle and has been in recovery since, he said.
Already at home
The couple described several health issues that likely contributed to Bill’s accident. As Bill describes it, he was standing in the kitchen drinking some water when his ankle buckled and shattered.
Since then, Bill said, he has had seven surgeries on his ankle, which, as it recovers, is unable to bear weight. Even before COVID-19, Bill said, he was stuck at home and bored.
Looking for something to do, he said, he remembered his collection of old computers stored in his basement.
They had a wide range of problems, but some required easy fixes, achieved through replacing memory or hard drives.
“People just needed to take the time to fix them rather than saying: ‘oh, I want a new one,” Bill said.
He began fixing the equipment and looking for more. He thought perhaps he might open a business selling the equipment within a retail building he and Beth own called Chapel Specialties, he said.
After the pandemic arrived, he said, his focus changed. He wanted to offer charitable services working through Milton area churches, looking to provide computers so people could access faith-based online options from home.
Bill said he plans to fix computers and offer them through Milton churches free of charge to those in need as long as safer-at-home orders prevent people from worshiping at church. His services to fix malfunctioning computers for Milton residents is likewise offered free of charge for the same timeframe.
Those interested can inquire about the service through Milton area churches, he said, or he can be contacted directly through his Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.