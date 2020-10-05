Rock County native Logan Cassidy was born in Janesville and grew up in Milton where he and his two older brothers, Jake and Shane, “playing firefighter,” complete with trucks and toys.
His father, Dan, served on the Janesville Fire Department for 29 years, Cassidy said, and, even as a young boy, he wanted to follow in his footsteps.
Climbing the rungs
After graduating from Milton High School in 2015, Cassidy enrolled at UW-Whitewater, where he took a safety class. It included information about emergency medical services (EMS), he said, and once again, he was hooked. He began climbing the rungs towards becoming a paramedic, taking several EMS courses, including EMT-basic at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, paramedic training at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, and he attended firefighting academy at MATC in Madison.
His brothers chose different paths, Cassidy said: Jake works with the Wisconsin DNR and Shane is a Milton High School social studies teacher.
In August of 2017, he took a part-time job with a private ambulance service in Madison, and in November of that year, he joined the Milton and Town of Milton Fire Department part time.
“I was hired as a full-time firefighter in Milton in February (of 2020) and Covid hit about a month and a half later,” he said.
COVID-19: ‘I didn’t expect it to hit us so hard’
He described his first year on the job full-time as “a shock” and “not what I expected from my first year full-time.”
He went full-time just before the pandemic was identified as a developing situation in Wisconsin and Rock County, he said.
“I knew it was coming when I was hired,” Cassidy said, adding: “over the course of my short life (Cassidy is 23), we had ebola and swine flu.”
He was a senior in high school when ebola was in the news, he recalled, and he worried that he might not be able to play sports.
At the firehouse, he said: “We were having meetings about COVID, asking: what would it be like?
“I didn’t expect it to hit us so hard. It was kind of a wakeup call.”
Staffing and call volume
Cassidy is one of three full-time firefighters at the Milton Fire Department.
“In Rock County, if you want to be in as a full-time firefighter, you have to be a firefighter-EMT at a minimum. Getting my paramedic license, it was just great to have,” he said.
In Milton, Cassidy said: “Our three full-time employees, me, Scott (Essen) and Brandyn (Frye) are dedicated to the ambulance because we are all both firefighters and EMT-paramedics. When a medical call comes in, the ambulance never goes out without one of us on it.”
Describing calls and priorities, Cassidy said the station is typically staffed with four or five people. A fully-staffed fire engine requires three people. When the ambulance goes out, he said, it is manned with at least one other person along with the paramedic.
“In a best-case scenario, you always have a paramedic standing back in case a medical call comes in,” he said.
The Milton Fire Department employs between 40 and 45 full-time and part-time firefighters.
One full-time employee is available at the station everyday, Cassidy said adding, that the department relies heavily on part-time employees who are paid on-call.
“The part-time employees come from home,” Cassidy said, adding part-time staff is paid using a point system.
“We have three shifts, so when they are working a shift, they get an hourly rate. When they go home, they have no benefits and they come in for calls.
Milton firefighters work in 3-day tours, Cassidy said. The process includes a 24-hours-on in the fire station shift, followed by 24 hours on-call at home, and then 24 hours back at the station. The next four days are off, but, he said, there’s a saying: “‘you can never turn you back on the station,’ meaning that you could always be called in to an emergency situation.”
Call volume at the Milton Fire Department is currently between 1,000 and 1,200 calls a year and includes three types of calls: those coming in from the department’s designated service area, which Cassidy described as the town and city of Milton; those placed through mutual aid, where Milton might be asked to help nearby departments like Edgerton and Beloit, and those shared with the Janesville Fire Department through a hybrid model called automatic shared aid, which, Cassidy said, “basically means that if they have a fire we go out for them and they come out for us. It’s new. Mutual aid is different because the other stations have to call on a case-by-case basis and request assistance.
“The call volume is getting higher and higher each year. It takes more of a toll on the paid-on-call staff,” he said, describing part-time firefighters as impressive.
“They could go to work somewhere else, but instead, they show up every day and they don’t get the benefits we (full-time employees) get. If they get COVID, it’s on them.”
Love of the job
Describing his love of the job, he said: “It’s a job where you never know what will happen next. That’s one of the best parts of the job.
“I think, in general, people in firefighting and EMS have type A personalities; they are adrenaline junkies and like thrill like that.
“We are always talking about ‘the big one.’ We say: ‘see ya at the big one.’
“You just do your job no matter what. When you show up at the scene of a medical or fire call, you are there to protect life and safety. It’s a fun job; I love it.”
While at the firehouse, when in-between calls, Cassidy said, firefighters spend their time training and maintaining equipment.
“We are a young department. We have people who are even younger than me,” Cassidy said. Training at the station helps firefighters prepare.
“School is great, but experience comes when you go out on a call. We are always training in firefighting and EMS. There’s a saying: ‘The day you stop learning is the day you should retire.’ It’s an always changing job,” he said.
Problem solvers during a pandemic
“When somebody calls 911, it’s because they don’t know what to do. Firemen are problem solvers.
“As a citizen, it’s uncomfortable to hear that a pandemic is on the way, and it’s the same when you are on an ambulance.”
Of the pandemic, he said: “We knew it was coming and a lot of things would change. It was a lot of information to take in. It’s a novel virus so it’s always changing. That’s the hard part.”
Cassidy said to protect those around him, he made some lifestyle changes. He moved out of his parents’ home and in with some friends, so as not to expose his parents, whom, he said, are, by virtue of their age, in a higher risk group. He and his girlfriend, who lives in Madison, stayed in contact by phone for three months to mitigate any chance of spread.
Precautions were necessary, Cassidy said, because his work is high risk, and wanted to be responsible.
“There is the uncertainly of it, and it grows exponentially. One person, like me, could give it my girlfriend, and she lives in Madison, so she could give it to a whole wave of people,” he said.
Before COVID-19, Cassidy said, when riding in the ambulance he wore minimum amounts of personal protection equipment (PPE). He usually wore gloves and safety glasses. Now, PPE is upgraded, he said.
“For every single call I go on, we wear an isolation gown, glasses, N95 masks and two layers of gloves, and boot covers. I’m not good with hot weather, so all that PPE is not enjoyable for me.”
Still, he said, he was appreciative of the job done by the department, officials and the Milton community in keeping EMS personnel safe.
At the station, he said: “People dropped off N95 masks to us that they could have kept for themselves, and hand sanitizer.”
At the firehouse, firefighters clean the station daily.
“We mop the floors up and down. After a call we clean everything. Before COVID, we did the same things, but we are a lot more intense with it now,” Cassidy said.
While on a call, he said: “PPE doesn’t leave our body, and at the station, we wear cloth masks around the clock to protect our coworkers. We are not from the same households. We have to protect each other. In the fire station, we social distance.”
Also new since COVID-19, he said, the public is not allowed in the fire station.
“If someone needs our attention, we have a doorbell,” he said.
“That’s a change that’s hard, too. I enjoyed having the doors open. It lets people see the trucks. For me, that was a favorite part of the job. Kids just light up when they see the trucks. It was kind of disheartening when we had to close the door and put up a big sign that said: ‘no visitors.’ People get into this job because they want to interact with the public.”
Addressing personal safety, he said: “You sometimes think about fear for yourself, but not too much. Firefighting, it’s a dangerous situation. You get desensitized to it and you go out and do the job.
“I might have to transport a COVID patient, but at the end of the day, they have got to get to the hospital. I signed up for that.
“This winter, I think with the flu rolling back around combined with COVID-19, and the schools being back open, both Rock County and the schools will see more cases. It’s a little nerve-racking,” he said, adding: “We are in uncharted waters. Nobody at the fire department has seen anything like this, so there is a learning curve. Hopefully, we can get this thing figured out.
“I truly do love this job. It is the best job in the world, even in a pandemic.”
Pancake breakfast: not this year
Said Cassidy: “There will not be a pancake breakfast this year. We love doing it, and people look forward to it, but unfortunately, we didn’t think it was responsible to do it. Hopefully it will not be like this next year.”
