While many may be looking ahead and focusing on the November election, Wisconsin's Partisan Primary is next week.
What’s on the ballot?
The race for Rock County clerk will be decided in the August primary. Both incumbent Lisa Tollefson of Milton and Yuri Rashkin of Beloit are running as Democrats.
In Wisconsin’s First Congressional District, Republican Bryan Steil of Janesville is being challenged by Democrats Josh Pade of Bristol and Roger Polack of Racine. The Democrat with the most votes will face Steil in November.
Races to be decided in November:
In Assembly District 31, Republican Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton is being challenged by Democrat Elizabeth Lochner-Abel of Walworth.
In Assembly District 43, Democrat Don Vruwink of Milton is being challenged by Republican Beth Drew of Milton.
Uncontested races:
District Attorney David J. O’Leary of Janesville is uncontested.
Also running uncontested are County Treasurer Michelle L. Roettger and Register of Deeds Sandy Disrud of Beloit. Both are Democrats.
Here are some dates to keep in mind:
Thursday, Aug. 6 –
Last day for most voters (except military and indefinitely confined) to request an absentee ballot by mail. Only military and overseas voters will be able to request ballots via email or fax.
Friday, Aug. 7 –
Last day for military and indefinitely confined voters to request an absentee ballot by mail (email or fax available to military voters).
Last day for voter registration – Milton City Hall is open until 5 p.m.
Last day for in-person absentee voting – Milton City Hall is open until 5 p.m.
Voters in other municipalities should check with their town, village or city clerk.
Monday, Aug. 10 –
No voter registration or absentee voting.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 –
Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. to be counted.
COVID-19 precautions
Milton City Clerk Leanne Schroeder told the Milton Courier, "We are encouraging voters to wear a face covering when they come to city hall to vote, but a mask/face covering is not required to vote. If a voter comes to vote without a face mask, they will be allowed to vote."
Similar to the April election, Schroeder said, "We will be distancing voters in the polling place and may limit the number of voters in the polling place at one time. Voters should be prepared to wait if necessary and the wait may be outside."
What’s a Partisan Primary?
In a Partisan Primary, a person can vote only in one party’s primary (Republican, Democrat or Constitution.)
The ballot instructions state: “If you choose a party, votes cast in that party will be counted. Votes cast in any other party will not be counted. If you do not choose a party, and you vote in more than one party, no votes will be counted.”
