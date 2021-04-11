Special event permit OK’ed for Veterans Park
A temporary Class B Beer License and a special event permit have been approved by the city for a Memorial Day event at Veterans Park.
City Administrator Al Hulick said because the ordinance hasn’t been updated yet to reflect veterans park as a park for alcohol to be consumed at, it requires council approval. By ordinance, alcohol is permitted at Central Park, Lamar Park and the Community House.
According to guidelines for public gatherings from the Rock County Public Health Department, 50% capacity would be allowed. Hulick said would be easily maintainable due to the size of the park and the pavilion. American Legion Post 367 had their event there last July and it worked out well.
