Pumpkins, gourds and squash come with distinction at Kuffer’s Pumpkins, 5184 W Miles Road. There are blue and pink pumpkins, and a variety called “Cinderella,” so named for its carriage-like shape. Some sport bumps that look like peanuts, while others have warts dispersed over orange and green skin, and come with names like “Knuckleheads” and “Warty Goblins.”
The pink variety was developed in support of breast cancer awareness, Pam Kuffer said. October is breast cancer awareness month, she added.
John and Pam Kuffer annually plant eight of their 28 acres with holiday fruit, including seven varieties of squash. This year, the couple planted a white-pigmented variety called “Cream of the Crop,” which is already counted among their top sellers, John said.
Other varieties of squash include butternut, buttercup, Mooregold, acorn, baby dumpling and spaghetti. Bushel buckets teem with the multicolored orbs at the farm’s self-serve area.
A variety of gourds and broom corn round out the array of farm-fresh holiday decor.
John grew up in Harmony and Pam in Whitewater. They have lived on their Fulton farm for 32 years, John said, and began the pumpkin-selling business as a way to earn college money for their three daughters, two of whom are twins.
The seasonal enterprise complements their mowing business, John said. The Kuffers sell their produce at area farmers markets, attending at least four weekly over a six-week season, and will operate the self-serve area on their farm daily, from sunup to sundown, John said, until the end of October.
It’s a family business, John said. Pam and his sister, Kathleen Martin, and the twins, Stephanie and Heather, take the holiday bounty to several area farmers markets, including the Saturday market in Whitewater, a Sunday market in Jefferson, and weekend markets in Janesville.
Kathleen grows a vegetable and hemp garden on the property, and often helps with harvesting pumpkins and squash, John said.
Most of the pumpkin planting is done by Pam. Using what she described as an old, low-riding tobacco setter to sew the fields, Pam described the work as hard and tedious, but, she said, she enjoys farm life and being outdoors, and so even though the kids have grown past college age, now she said: “We grow pumpkins for our retirement.”
Both John and Pam admit they are fans of Halloween. They only grow crops that are associated with the season. The rest of the land is rented, John said.
Planting starts in June and harvesting begins around Labor Day, John said.
The husband-and-wife team cruses the 650-feet-long furrows in their four-wheeler, looking for produce that is ready for picking. Pumpkins have thick stems. The couple uses garden clippers to separate the fruit from the stalks.
Harvesting sometimes requires more family help, John said. His brother, Bob Kuffer, Janesville, often volunteers for the job.
Not everything makes it into the holiday inventory. Items with imperfections are often left in the field, the couple said, adding that customers prefer fully-formed, colorful and unscarred fruit for use as decorations.
Items that don’t sell are returned to the field were deer often eat them, John said.
Some of the items the couple grows are suggested by customers, John said.
This year, John said, the family has been taking COVID-19 precautions at farmers markets where masks are sometimes required. His business has seen a boost this season as more people look for ways to celebrate Halloween at home and decorate, he said.
Customers were arriving in a steady flow on Friday, Sept. 25.
Joe Brashi, Edgerton, arrived, he told John, looking specifically for more Cream of the Crop squash. He asked how best to store it. John suggested a cool place, but, Pam added, not the refrigerator.
Linda Ryan, Janesville, loaded her trunk with selected bounty. She has been coming to Kuffer’s for eight years, she said, and will use the pumpkins for decorating around the house.
“I might carve one or two,” she said.
The farm does not have a website. Signage is placed along area roads to help guide customers.
