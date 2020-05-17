With the Veterans Park pavilion, 440 Hilltop Drive, nearly completed, a drive-by “reveal” is scheduled for Memorial Day, May 25.
Members of the citizens committee organized to fundraise and facilitate construction for the project, including Vietnam veterans Richard “Dick” Fry and Jarrett Goodman, III, will be at the facility between, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., to greet guests as they drive by.
According to the City of Milton Facebook page, a dedication ceremony is tentatively scheduled for July 5.
The drive-by reveal was organized to allow community members to see the new construction while observing social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary guidelines which remain in place in Rock County, through a county health department emergency order, until May 26.
On Friday, Fry said a few finishing touches remained before the project is complete, including some dividers in the handicapped assessable bathrooms and exterior signage. He hoped all work would be completed in time for Monday’s reveal.
History in the making
Veterans Park -- known as Hilltop Park before undergoing a name change in 2006 -- was begun as a women’s club project. Land for the park was purchased in 1956 by a group then-know as the Swimming Pool Association, according to previous reports in the Milton Courier.
After an indoor swimming pool was constructed at the Milton High School in 1965, the land and Swimming Pool Association’s remaining funds were given to the Village of Milton with stipulation that the property be used for recreation.
Monuments within the park formed over time. In 1976, the Prairie Du Lac Questers donated a flagpole and Elizabeth Johnson, looking to carry out the wishes of her aunt, Kathleen Drew, helped coordinate its installation.
The “Questers” is an international organization dedicated to preserving history. The group was formed in 1944 by “civic-minded women,” looking to bring about a “boost needed in morale from a public that was weary of war,” according to its website.
Drew, a veteran of the Women’s Army Corps, was involved with the initial improvements at what was then Hilltop Park. Six additional flagpoles were installed alongside the Questers’ donation, funded through the Drew estate.
In 2012, Eagle Scout Wesley Helmeid raised funds for the creation and installation of the five-sided concrete monument residing today in the center of the full Veterans Park memorial installation. Serving as his Eagle Scout project, the monument is 16 feet tall and 12 inches in diameter. A bronze plaque is placed on each side of the monument representing each branch of the military.
In May of 2013, the Milton city council approved a plan presented by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission to improve Veteran’s Park by adding several monuments featuring names of Milton’s fallen solders.
Fry led a committee to embark upon a fundraising effort.
Milton resident Rod Hilton became involved with the project in 2014 as members of the Milton Historical Society worked to identify Civil War veterans through newspaper articles and obituaries. The idea was to include those names on bricks for the then-forming Veterans Park upgrades, which could be “adopted” through donations as part of a fundraising effort, according to earlier reporting in the Courier.
Hilton’s research led to the creation of a list, including brief histories about the soldiers, and also was used, Wes Sisson, an area historian and member of both the Milton Historical Society and Milton College Preservation Society boards, said, to identify the names engraved on the granite monuments.
Seventy names were initially identified for inclusion on the three monument panels, Sisson said. Most were from the Civil War, with soldiers from both World Wars, Korea and Vietnam also included, he added.
The improvements to the park were dedicated on July 4, 2014.
In June of 2019, a new improvement was proposed and approved by the city council: a 1,800-square-foot pavilion to be located within the park north of the monuments installed in 2014.
Plans for the new structure included a kitchen, bathrooms, a covered seating area and 18 new parking stalls to be installed near the pavilion along Orchard Row.
Area restaurant owner and member of a citizens committee formed to facilitate fundraising for the project Mike Fredrick estimated the project’s value at $250,000, saying that the committee would look for $150,000 in cash donations and the rest in in-kind construction donations.
Fredrick said Fry brought the project to his attention, and he, Fry and Goodman planned to spearhead fundraising efforts.
Committee members embraced the pavilion as a way to further extend enjoyment of the parks and its monuments, Fredrick said.
Groundbreaking for the project commenced July 24, 2019.
