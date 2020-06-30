Northside Intermediate sixth-grade teacher Kim SperryFrazier is retiring after 36 years in the Milton School District.
She was hired by Dr. Jon Platts in the summer of 1984.
A graduate of Craig High School in Janesville, SperryFrazier was an AFS exchange student in Lima, Peru, and upon her return attended UW Madison for two years. She married and began studying at UW-Whitewater. In 1984 she graduated with a degree in elementary education (1-8) and Spanish. Expecting Daughter No. 2, she sent out sub letters and received a call from Platts to teach Spanish part-time at Milton Middle School.
After three years, she also taught half-day ELA.
When she started teaching sixth-grade ELA, she was introduced to Milton’s outdoor education program.
“The students, teachers and MacKenzie Center stole a piece of my heart,” she said.
Then she moved schools.
“I so enjoyed Joe Ban and the staff at Milton East,” she said “I am eternally grateful to Caroline Britton & Dee Kemppainen for mentoring me during my East years.”
SperryFrazier obtained her master’s at UW-Whitewater as a bilingual reading specialist and has built 89 credits above the master’s level.
Moving to “the new school” (Northside Intermediate), she taught fifth grade and was once again involved in outdoor education. She also became a representative for the Milton Education Association.
“I was in fifth grade for 26 years,” she remarked. “I worked with Mary Weber and Renee Gille as I ‘looped and multi-aged’ with Sheila Laskowski (sixth-grade teacher).”
“We created BRIDGES (Building Relationships Increases Diverse Grade Level Successes). This was a 17-year program that looped and multi-aged the fifth- and sixth-graders in our rooms. We built relationship with families, siblings and community members. The students entering the middle school and high school already knew students a year ahead and a year behind them.”
BRIDGES ended when the district adopted Common Core, she said.
In about 1992, Les Delo, coordinator of the outdoor education program, asked her to take over as coordinator.
“I was reluctant, because as coordinator,” she said. “You do not have the experience of teaching and exploring the center through the eyes of your classroom students. Les Delo and Peg Ekedahl solved the dilemma by having co-coordinators. So, Les’ wife, Janice Delo, a MMS health teacher in the district became my partner.”
SperryFrazier was involved in the program for 30 years.
Six years ago, she had the opportunity to “return” to sixth grade due to a large class size.
“I was so energized by the move,” she said. “It was like being a ‘new’ teacher again. My ‘new’ teaching mentors, Sheila Laskowski, Janelle Agnew and Simona Pero encouraged me to stay in sixth when the opportunity arose.”
Principal Sarah Stuckey gave her the news that she was able to remain in the grade where she began.
“What goes around comes around,” she said. “I still adore fifth-graders to this day, they are ‘warm chocolate chip cookies.’ I cherish sixth-graders and their adventurous spirit in class or in the woods.”
SperryFrazier said, “The students are my passion. I mention my teacher peers and respected principal because they are part of my Milton story.”
Every day, she said, “’the opportunity arises for me to say; “the Choices You Make… Make You.’”
Her personal goal’s to keep her integrity as an educator: “There is passion, there is power, there should not be passion for power in education. (Prepositions matter.)”
Have there been challenges?
“Yes, of course,” she acknowledged. “And a strong women looks a challenge in the eye and winks.”
The next adventure?
“My four precious grandchildren, my family and the path God provides.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.