The City of Milton Common Council on Wednesday, April 8, adopted a resolution declaring a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a follow-up telephone interview, Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said adopting the resolution was advised by the Rock County Emergency Management Center to ensure that the city would qualify for reimbursement of any COVID-19-related expenses it might incur, as well as have an ability to move quickly and proactively on any actionable items relating to COVID-19.
“So the first was for the reimbursement of expenditures and the second was a proactive move so we could move quickly with any actionable items that might need to be taken by council,” Hulick said.
At this time, Hulick said, he is unaware of any funding that will become immediately available to the city.
The federal government passed the FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act), a federal program outlining requirements for employer paid leave under certain circumstances related to time missed at work due to COVID-19 illness or quarantine, or time away from work to care for a loved one, which, he said, indicates that some funds will be available, but it has not been hashed out yet as to how that mechanism will work.
Pointing to actionable items, he said, if the mayor, councilmembers or he would become ill or otherwise incapacitated, the city would have a plan in place to move forward.
“We have no concerns at this time. This is a proactive measure so we are not scrambling later,” Hulick said, adding that city ordinances did already provide leadership plans would staff members or elected officials need help.
If someone got sick, he said, “a lot of this was already spelled out in our ordinances. The council president would take over the mayor’s spot and council just needs four members or three members and the mayor. That’s already outlined in our ordinances.
“If I get ill, there would be a transitional team,” he said, with several members within the city taking on portions of his role.
While the ordinance doesn’t specify who would assume which roles, he said, he believed, he said, the police chief and the mayor would assume prominent positions.
“Everybody would probably take a piece. The police chief would likely be prominently involved because he is the emergency management coordinator for our organization,” Hulick said.
“Almost all the surrounding communities have already done this,” Hulick said.
First teleconference meeting
The April 8 meeting was also the first conduced by the city through teleconference.
Hulick said he was “pleasantly surprised at how well it went,” praising Mayor Anissa Welch for her job at mediating the meeting and executing the agenda.
Hulick said before the meeting took place, he was concerned that those calling in might have technical issues or that the process might be “clunky.”
“That was not the case,” he said, adding: “I’m now very confident going forward with this approach.”
While he hoped, he said that “things would return to normal (with in-person city council meetings resuming) soon, the teleconference approach was a sound alternative until then.
