Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourage anyone attending school in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This includes children ages 12 and up as well as anyone planning to attend in-person classes at a college or university.
“Getting vaccinated now means we can help make sure our students are back in the classroom and won’t have to miss out on in-person classes or extra-curricular activities,” said Evers. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and make it possible for our kids to get back to learning safely and without disruption.”
According to CDC and DHS guidance, adults and adolescents who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. That means that parents and guardians do not need to worry about their fully vaccinated children having to miss out on in-person school, after school activities such as sports, and other extracurricular activities after being exposed to COVID-19. In addition, many places across the state, and some schools, will not be requiring fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors.