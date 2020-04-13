Milton junior and gymnast Kellen Ryan was selected as a USA Gymnastics Academic All-American by USA Gymnastics.
Ryan was one of 666 male gymnastics to receive the honor and was one of 11 recipients from the state of Wisconsin. To be eligible to receive the award, athletes must be current USA gymnasts in grades 9-12 with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
“Milton High School is very proud of Kellen and his achievements both in gymnastics and academically,” Milton Activities Director Brian Hammil said. “One of the highest honors a student athlete can get is recognition for their work in the classroom while competing at a very high level. I am extremely happy that Kellen has the opportunity to pursue his passion for gymnastics outside of Milton High School. We wish him well in his senior year as well.”
At the USA Gymnastics Men’s Junior Olympic Championships last year in May, Ryan came away with four top-25 finishes in the 16-year-old division of Level 10 — the top level of competition in the country.
