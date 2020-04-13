Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.