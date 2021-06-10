If you’ve driven on Old Highway 26 in the Town of Koshkonong, just east of Jellystone Park Fort Atkinson, you may have seen various pieces of earth moving equipment clearing the land and wondered what’s going on there. This will be the home of Silo Ridge, a 40-acre campground community for people ages 55 and over.
When it’s completed, the development will have 160 sites that can be used for larger RVs or custom factory-made park model homes, according to Richard Armstrong, sales manager for Silo Ridge. Phase I of the project, which includes 60 sites and an 11,000-square-foot community building, has an estimated completion date of early to mid-July. Development of the remaining sites will soon follow with all sites expected to be finished by the end of the year.
According to Armstrong, “It’s designed for people who are, what we call ‘right-sizing.’” These people may have sold their large homes and no longer wish to keep up with yardwork and maintenance but still want to be around grandkids and other family, and spend summers in Wisconsin.
The park will be whole season only with no rentals and open mid-April through mid-October each year. This will give Silo Ridge residents the opportunity to spend half of the year in the Fort Atkinson area and the other half in another location. The park is designed to bring people together. “We want it to feel like a community so that when they go to the pool, they know the people they will see,” Armstrong said. Offering occupant-owned units only with an annual admission agreement will work toward this goal.
The park will offer plenty opportunities for social interaction. The community center will include a 25-foot-by-50-foot indoor pool, hot tub and fitness center, as well as space for bingo and card playing, community events and similar activities. Outside, expansive deck areas will have tables and umbrellas, an outdoor kitchen, BBQ areas and fire pits. There will also be a community garden, walking paths, outdoor fitness spaces and a dog park with a dog wash area. Roads will be paved.
Large motor homes, fifth wheels or destination trailers that are typically between 34 feet and 40 feet in length can be brought in but must be approved first. Otherwise, park models can be made to order. Due to shortages, some models ordered in December were delayed but several are available for viewing on site. The 400-square-foot custom factory-built models are one or two bedrooms with an optional loft area. All designs focus on maximizing living space. Since these are homes rather than rentals, they’ll have higher-end countertops and appliances (including a washer and dryer), fiber optic utilities and other amenities such as carpet in the bedroom if desired. HVAC options are small and compact but similar to something you’d put in a home. All lots will have private paved two-vehicle parking and a 10-foot-by-35-foot patio. Two trees per site will be planted. There is space for a shed, which can be built for an additional cost. Homes purchased through Silo Ridge will be skirted.
Finishing the pool inside the community building is currently a priority. Armstrong noted that the finish for the building can’t be completed until the pool has reached a certain point in the process. “We can’t start the finish work until the pool people have the cement poured and everything.” While the inner workings of the pool are being done, though, the crew can finish up the decks. Then, says Armstrong, “Our people are ready to finish up the building.” Work on the remaining sites and amenities will immediately follow.
A focal point of the property, the community building will have a large common space, set up with tables and chairs to use during the day. The room will also have an electronic bingo system installed and the room can be rearranged to accommodate that and other activities. The room also holds potential for classes of all kinds such as yoga.
Silo Ridge is strictly an adults-only residential facility. Children can, however, visit and even stay overnight in the units. The community building, including the pool as well as the outdoor amenities though are off-limits to children. Adult guests of residents are free to use them.
Silo Ridge is separate from Jellystone but adjoins with a road and a gate to the park. This allows residents of Silo Ridge access to Jellystone through the gate with their card. Residents will also have passes which they and guests, including children, can use to enjoy the family-focused activities at Jellystone. The café, snack bar and store will be available to Silo Ridge residents and their guests at any time.
There will be ample parking at Silo Ridge, including short-term parking for guests. Golf carts will be allowed, which will make getting around the grounds a breeze.
AT A GLANCE:
Development: Silo Ridge Campground for Seniors (55+)
Owner: Silo Ridge LLC
Address: N357 Old Highway 26, Fort Atkinson
Total Acres: 40
Lot size: 80 feet by 50 feet
Park Models: 400 square feet, custom factory-built
RVs: Destination RVs, fifth wheels, motor coaches
Included with Site: Concrete padding for parking two vehicles, concrete pad for the RV or Park Model and a 10-foot-by-35-foot concrete patio. Two trees per site, planted. Sewer, water, electric hook up (service not included); hook up for internet and TV (service not included).
Amenities: Community Building with indoor pool and hot tub, community garden, walking paths, dog park and dog wash, outdoor kitchen, BBQ and firepit areas.