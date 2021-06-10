At a glance

Development: Silo Ridge Campground for Seniors (55+)

Owner: Silo Ridge LLC

Address: N357 Old Highway 26, Fort Atkinson

Total Acres: 40

Lot size: 80 feet by 50 feet

Park Models: 400 square feet, custom factory-built

RVs: Destination RVs, fifth wheels, motor coaches

Included with Site: Concrete padding for parking two vehicles, concrete pad for the RV or Park Model and a 10-foot-by-35-foot concrete patio. Two trees per site, planted. Sewer, water, electric hook up (service not included); hook up for internet and TV (service not included).

Amenities: Community Building with indoor pool and hot tub, community garden, walking paths, dog park and dog wash, outdoor kitchen, BBQ and firepit areas.