Republican Bryan Steil, who is seeking re-election to Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, introduced the president’s third eldest son on Monday at Diamond Assets.
Eric Trump was a freshman when Steil was a senior at Georgetown University.
“This guy is an awesome conservative fighting for us,” Steil said.
Steil, who is seeking re-election, asked voters to help Republicans running for Congress. At the back of the room stood U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, who is serving his third term representing Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District.
“If we pick up 17 additional seats across the United States,” Steil said, “we can take the speaker’s gavel away from Nancy Pelosi.”
The audience cheered loudly.
The 116th Congress has 232 Democrats and 197 Republicans, one Libertarian and five vacancies.
He said twenty people were out knocking on doors in the city of Milton on Sunday morning, talking to voters about the importance of the Nov. 3 election.
