The winners of the 2020-21 sixth-grade elder essay contest at Northside Intermediate School are Mark Flowers, first place, and Ryley Knudsen, second place.
Honorable mentions include: Brynn Springer, Sonja Hilsenhoff, Isaac Busch, Natalie Senn, Audrey Barber and Selina Zhang.
As part of the writing curriculum, every sixth-grade student Northside wrote a 300-word essay about an important elder in their life. English language arts teachers chose essays that volunteer judges from the Milton community then read.
Judges looked for high quality, sixth-grade writing that conveyed a special relationship or lesson learned from an elder.
