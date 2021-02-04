Rock County Interim Health Officer Michelle Bailey issued an order today requiring individuals to wear face coverings when indoors or outdoors in enclosed spaces with some exceptions that are stated in the order. The order is effective immediately, and will expire on May 5, or by a future overriding order. Bailey’s order is available here
The news release states face coverings are a proven, effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 especially when used by the entire community.
"We are currently seeing a high amount of case activity and community spread. We still need to utilize every strategy available to decrease the number of people affected by this virus. It is up to everyone to do their part to keep the community and their families safe," said Bailey.
Since January 1, Rock County has averaged 50 new cases of COVID-19 per day. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services this is “high” case activity. A variant strain of the virus was identified in Wisconsin on January 12. This new strain is believed to spread more rapidly than the original virus.
The news release states: "Even though we are beginning to vaccinate Wisconsin residents, it will take many months before we have herd immunity. Only about 2.2% of Wisconsin’s population has completed both doses of the vaccine. Wisconsin Department of Health Services has set a goal of vaccinating at least 80% to reach herd immunity. Adherence to social distancing and mask wearing will remain important throughout this process. Widespread use of face coverings will slow the spread of COVID-19. This will allow Rock County’s economy to move forward by making sure businesses and schools can stay open."
Under the new order, Rock County residents ages 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with anyone who is not part of their household. Face coverings are also required when you are outdoors and unable to maintain physical distancing. The order includes exceptions to the requirement, such as when eating, drinking, or swimming. People with health conditions or disabilities who are not able to safely wear a face covering are also exempt from the requirement.
