In the wake of COVID-19, with school buildings closed statewide, Milton School District Director of Student Services Susan Probst said bringing educational services to students at home was for district staff and teachers “a heavy cognitive lift.”
In Milton, virtual learning began March 19.
“The learning curve is like nothing else I’ve ever experienced,” said Probst, a special education teacher for 25 years and a student services director for 11.
She chose her career because she likes emphasizing people’s abilities and finds employing problem-solving skills to help remove complex barriers rewarding, she said.
While online learning adjustments affected students and teachers district-wide, in the special education department, Probst and high school special education teacher Declan Boran-Ragotzy agreed, strong bonds between special needs students, families and teachers helped smooth the transition between in-school and virtual learning.
Beginning his career as a Spanish teacher four years ago, Boran-Ragotzy changed his focus to special education two years later. He worked at Craig High School in Janesville before joining Milton one year ago.
The process is making stronger connections between parents and teachers, and helping teachers learn more about themselves as individuals as they explore different types of resources, Boran-Ragotzy said, adding: “We are in the groove now. We’ve had a lot of successes.”
Defining special education
“Everybody around them benefits when a child with disabilities succeeds,” Probst said.
In Wisconsin, 13 categories and their associated assessments are used to identify special education students. Services are delivered to those students using an Individualized Education Program (IEP).
Described by Boran-Ragotzy as “the gateway to services,” the document outlines specific programs and standards tailored to meet the individualized needs of each student, while assuring a “free and appropriate public education” in the “least restrictive environment.”
Some 400 students within the Milton school district are included within special needs categories, and 110 of them are in high school, Probst said.
Between 50 and 75 students work with Boran-Ragotzy, who is aided by what he described as “a tight team.”
The high school’s special education team, including teachers, paraprofessionals and other specialized support staff, has about 25 members, Probst said.
Boran-Ragotzy is one of 2.5 teachers, supported by between 5 and 7 paraprofessionals, working with 23 high school students with intellectual disabilities, one of the 13 categories.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website, intellectual disabilities are defined as “significant limitation both in intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior as expressed in conceptual, social, and practical adaptive skills and manifested during the development period that adversely affects the child’s educational performance.”
For all students, curriculum in Wisconsin is developed using Common Core and College and Career Ready standards. When a student’s disabilities make it hard to reach those goals, they work toward the Wisconsin Essential Elements (EE) standards, Probst said.
Adhering to least restrictive environments, Boran-Ragotzy said many of his students attend EE classes, as well as classes with their peers like technical education or agricultural programming.
While an English EE class might have as many as 11 students, Boran-Ragotzy said, there might also be two or three paraprofessionals, some of whom are there to help guide learning for individual students.
Within an EE class, Boran-Ragotzy said, he might be teaching a single lesson, but students, working with paraprofessionals specifically trained to watch for cues and provide strategies to help them focus, might each be learning the material by doing different tasks.
While students are learning at home, Probst said: “One of our challenges has been: How do we connect the knowledge base of our staff with those who have to provide education to those students at home?
“Parents are amazing at what they know, and they know about their child. Teachers are trained to reach children with disabilities. They are working at different levels even though there is some crossover.”
Special needs and virtual learning
At the high school level, Boran-Ragotzy said, the special education team chose to create experiences online that resembled as much as possible those found in school.
A goal was to continue to support kids educationally, but also socially and emotionally, so people could feel connected, but not overwhelmed, he said.
Online, the school day continued to have regularly scheduled periods, with students meeting with their teachers and classmates using teleconferencing programming often found through Google.
Describing his online classroom, Boran-Ragotzy said: “Remember the opening of ‘The Brady Bunch’? That’s what it looks like, and it might be at the top left of the screen, I have a paraprofessional, and on the bottom, I have a student, and I can see them all and they can see me.”
Parents, too, are invited to join the class, he said, adding that some students need help setting up equipment, while others are viewable in the background, making themselves available in case the child needs help.
While online, students engage with peers and staff.
Academically, he said: “We looked at IEP goals in each of our classes that we can teach in 20 minutes.”
The concept has been successful. “We have about 80- to 100-percent attendance,” he said.
Probst said providing structure and routines for special education students and their families is beneficial.
For students, she said: “They need to know that something is predictable.”
Challenges at home can sometimes result when expectations change. For example, she said, a child might develop the expectation that they only do math with a teacher at school and not a parent at home.
“Kids behave for teachers differently than how they behave for parents. They might behave better for one than the other. They learn from a special education teacher how to read and write, and now they have to use those learning skills with their parents,” Probst said.
At school, she said, educators teach “Generalization,” skills first, defined as the ability to use skills across environments, and then employ those skills towards learning.
“Some (students) have not learned to use those skills at home so that’s a barrier,” Probst said.
Another barrier she said is learning new technology. She learned Google Hangouts, a group video and chat forum, and now parents have to learn those technologies and often they have to use programming and devices with more than one child.
“We also have to reinvent how to motivate,” Probst said.
Partnering with parents
“We are all in this unknown, gray area together, so we are meeting everyone where they are at and finding the best solutions,” Probst said.
At the high school, Boran-Ragotzy said, monthly newsletters, produced in paper and electronically, and links to tutorials for tools that teachers would be using, are shared with parents.
He reaches out to parents through email, texting, and phone calls, looking to provide communication and offer assistance.
“A huge benefit has been the partnerships we are developing with parents. This is really being strengthened. We used to say when they are at home, they are yours (parents), at school they’re yours (teachers), and now they are ours because we need each other to achieve real benefit,” Probst said.
Input from parents has alerted Boran-Ragotzy to new tools, he said.
A parent taught him about Google Jamboard, a collaborative, digital whiteboard, and he is looking at ways to integrate it into his classroom.
Boran-Ragotzy said he tracks his students’ progress daily.
He gains input through observations made in virtual class and by collaborating with parents and caregivers.
COVID-19 brought uncertainty to families beyond changes at school, Boran-Ragotzy said. The social piece provided through teleconferencing “is giving kids hope,” he added.
“It’s still providing a safe spot even though it looks different,” he said.
Said Probst: “Some things in a student’s IEP are difficult to work on at home. If the student has trouble with range of motion and was getting support to loosen up his muscles during the school day, we can’t provide that virtually. Some of what we do provides respite. There are things you can’t do through a screen.”
The district’s social workers are looking to connect families with service providers to help fill those gaps, she said. They look for partnerships with churches and other local organizations that provide emotional support, food and clothing.
“We are all in a storm. Some feel like it’s a rain shower and some feel like it’s a hurricane. Disabilities make it more complex, but the challenges these families face are similar to what everybody is struggling with,” Probst said.
She added: “We want to make sure people emotionally feel safe first because if you don’t have that, and food, you can’t do anything else.
“If someone is struggling, we will reach out just as we would in a brick-and-mortar setting. That’s still happening. It’s just in a different way. We just have to be more creative in how we find the concerns and how we support the concerns,” Probst said.
Families can seek help through their case manager, she said.
Transitioning back?
Said Probst: “The teaching staff is just focused on meeting the needs of students right now. DPI and the governor’s guidelines keep changing. We (administrators) are looking at creating a number of scenarios. We are brainstorming lots of options as the guidelines change. Who knows what it will look like? But right now, we just want teachers to enjoy their students and fill their needs.
“It’s going to be different for everybody in September. There are new tools, we are teaching differently, and our teachers and students are different.
I greatly appreciate the parents and staff that are taking on this learning journey. This is a heavy cognitive lift to try and think of everything differently and I hope they will be kind enough to themselves, if they don’t have the answers, to set it aside and look again tomorrow.”
